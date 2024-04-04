SiriusXM Canada announces new agreement with "Suits" stars Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty for new original podcast series

Coming later this year, podcast will feature Adams and Rafferty re-watching and sharing never-before-heard stories behind the popular television series

TORONTO, April 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM today announced a new agreement with actors Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty, bringing the duo back together for the launch of a new original podcast dedicated to re-watching and breaking down "Suits," the record-breaking television series on which they co-starred.

Each week, Patrick and Sarah will go deep on an episode of "Suits," sharing exclusive, behind-the-scenes stories about the making of the series. They'll be frequently joined by special guests who played a part, both in-front of and behind the camera, in the series' nine season run, as well as friends and fans of the show.

"Suits" is a captivating legal drama that follows the exploits of a top Manhattan law firm as they navigate the complexities of corporate law while balancing personal and professional challenges. Originally released from 2011-2019, the series found renewed popularity last year after being released on streaming platforms, becoming the most watched title ever acquired by a streaming service, according to Nielsen.

"On the heels of the record breaking 'Suits' resurgence, it feels like the perfect time to rewatch the show that changed our lives," said Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty. "We are thrilled to collaborate with the incredible team at SiriusXM and look forward to connecting with our friends from the cast and crew, as well as the Suits fans who made it all possible."

The as-yet-untitled project, which will be produced by SiriusXM's Stitcher Studios, joins other acclaimed rewatch podcasts at SiriusXM, including Earwolf's "Office Ladies" and Team Coco's "Parks & Recollection."

"As we continue SiriusXM's mission to bring listeners closer to the stars they love, we are excited to team up with Patrick and Sarah to launch this new podcast dedicated to diving deep on a TV show with a passionate, record-setting audience," said Adam Sachs, Senior Vice President of Podcast Content at SiriusXM. "Through their work on the series, the beloved co-stars have developed an off-camera friendship that we know will be a treat for 'Suits' fans, new and old. We can't wait for you to listen."

The show is co-created and co-hosted by Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty. Producers are Kimmie Gregory, Cassi Jerkins and Kristin Shrader. Executive Producers are Patrick J. Adams and Sarah Rafferty; as well as Adam Sachs, Codi Fischer and Colin Anderson for SiriusXM.

More details will be announced soon.

About Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty starred as the iconic Donna Paulson on the hit show "Suits," which is currently the most streamed show of all time. She also stars in the Netflix hit series "My Life WIth the Walter Boys." Sarah's other recent television work includes NBC's medical drama "Chicago Med" and the ABC series "Grey's Anatomy."

Sarah has worked at numerous American theatre companies including The Roundabout Theatre Company and Second Stage in New York, as well as The Old Globe, The Huntington Theatre Company, and Shakespeare and Co.

Sarah received an MFA from The Yale School of Drama after graduating magna cum laude from Hamilton College with a double major in English and Theatre. Rafferty is repped by Charlton Blackburne Management, Greene Talent and Felker, Toczek, Suddleson & Abramson

About Patrick J. Adams

For seven seasons, Patrick J. Adams charmed audiences worldwide as Mike Ross in USA's hit drama "Suits," a role which garnered him a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination. He was also tapped to direct several episodes, including the landmark 100th. Next up, Adams will star in the limited series, "Lockerbie," for the BBC and Netflix. The series is based on the real events surrounding the 1988 Lockerbie bombing and the joint Scottish-U.S. investigation which sought to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Adams made his Broadway debut in 2022 in Richard Greenberg's Tony Award-winning revival of Take Me Out and recent television work includes "Plan B," a time travel drama for CBC, the television adaption of "A League of Their Own" and "The Right Stuff" for Disney+ in which he starred as original Mercury 7 astronaut John. Additional television credits include the critically acclaimed drama series "Sneaky Pete," "Luck," opposite Dustin Hoffman, and "Orphan Black," opposite Tatiana Maslany. On the big screen, Patrick starred in the sci-fi feature film and 2019 Toronto International Film Festival selection "Clara," the hit comedy "Old School," directed by Todd Phillips, and 2009 Berlin Film Festival competitor "Rage," alongside Judi Dench, Jude Law, Dianne Wiest and Steve Buscemi.

Adams is represented by CAA, The Rosenzweig Group, and attorney Lev Ginsburg.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

