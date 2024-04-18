SiriusXM Canada announces extensive coverage of the 2024 Stanley Cup® Playoffs

Listeners across North America will get full access to play-by-play, expert hockey talk, fantasy pools and more on SiriusXM radios and the SiriusXM app

TORONTO, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, the country's leading audio entertainment company, and the Official Satellite Radio Partner of the NHL®, will offer comprehensive coverage of the 2024 Stanley Cup® Playoffs through to the Stanley Cup® Final. Starting on Saturday, April 20, listeners get access to all the playoff action on SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ (ch. 91), including play-by-play, analysis, special guests and more.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ will feature its expert hosts, plus special guests and insiders throughout the tournament, including Steve Kouleas, Gord Stellick, Scott Laughlin, Mike Johnson, Martin Biron, Anthony Stewart, Andrew Raycroft, Craig Button, Boomer Gordon, Elliotte Friedman, Carter Hutton, Craig Berube, Bruce Boudreau, Brian Burke, Jeff Marek, Mick Kern, Linda Cohn, David Pagnotta and more.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio 2024 Stanley Cup® Playoffs Schedule:

Stanley Cup ® Playoffs Preview Day – Friday, April 19 – starting at 9 am ET

In a roundtable preview, Scott Laughlin, Gord Stellick, and NHL alumni Martin Biron give the lowdown on all the Playoffs action during the NHL Morning Skate.







The Power Play – Friday, April 19 – starting at 3 pm ET

Steve Kouleas and NHL® alumni Andrew Raycroft and Anthony Stewart with a special two-hour edition of The Discussion Room starting at 4 pm ET as they break down the Stanley Cup® Playoffs matchups.







Stanley Cup® Playoffs Fantasy Draft Preview – Friday, April 19 at 6 pm ET

Hosts Boomer Gordon and Jake Hahn pick their personal playoff fantasy teams and give listeners the best insight and tips for their own picks.







Stanley Cup® Playoffs – Starting Saturday, April 20

Coverage of every Stanley Cup® Playoffs game through to the Stanley Cup® Final, giving subscribers live play-by-play action, plus a comprehensive daily lineup of expert analysts bringing the most current and entertaining post-game highlights.

SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ is the only 24/7 audio channel dedicated to the NHL and is available to subscribers nationwide on SiriusXM radio (channel 91) and on the SiriusXM app (SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™). For more SiriusXM NHL Network Radio™ programming, visit: SiriusXM.ca/SiriusXM-NHL-Network-Radio.

For a schedule of Stanley Cup® Playoffs games on SiriusXM go to SiriusXM.ca/NHL

