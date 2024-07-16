SiriusXM Canada announces coverage of 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto

SiriusXM airs live turn-by-turn broadcast of one of the biggest events on the NTT INDYCAR® SERIES calendar on Sunday, July 21

Iconic Canadian rock band The Tragically Hip to make special appearance at the track; The No. 66 Honda of Meyer Shank Racing will display the logo of SiriusXM's exclusive The Tragically Hip Radio channel

TORONTO, July 16, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada, which airs live broadcasts of every NTT INDYCAR® SERIES race, announced today its programming plans for the 2024 Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto.

This year marks the 36th running of the annual marquee event at Exhibition Place, July 19-21, and SiriusXM will once again be the exclusive audio home.

SiriusXM listeners will have access to the live call of the race from the Exhibition Place grounds in downtown Toronto on Sunday, July 21. Pre-race coverage begins at 10 am ET on SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation (SiriusXM channel 218), which is available to subscribers nationwide in their cars and on the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation will also air live coverage of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES practice and qualifying sessions on Friday, July 19 and Saturday, July 20.

SiriusXM will be co-sponsoring two cars from the Meyer Shank Racing NTT INDYCAR SERIES team in Sunday's Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto: No. 60 SiriusXM Honda piloted by Felix Rosenqvist and the No. 66 SiriusXM Honda driven by David Malukas.

For the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto, the No. 66 SiriusXM Honda, driven by David Malukas, will showcase a special red and black livery featuring SiriusXM's The Tragically Hip Radio (ch. 757), the exclusive SiriusXM channel that celebrates the band's musical legacy, pictured below.

SiriusXM's The Tragically Hip Radio channel – available on the SiriusXM app – features music from the band's entire catalogue, with exclusive live recordings, rarities, discussions surrounding their history, and the sounds that have influenced their iconic career.

This year the band will celebrate 40 years of friendship, music and philanthropy, with a soon to be released 4 part documentary series on Amazon Prime, a coffee table book, and a box set commemorating their first full length album, multi diamond award recipient, Up To Here.

Members of The Tragically Hip will also be appearing at Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto festivities throughout the weekend. Most importantly, Paul Langlois, Rob Baker, Gord Sinclair and Johnny Fay will be the honorary grand marshals for Sunday's NTT INDYCAR SERIES race. As the grand marshals, the band will announce the most famous words in motorsports, "Drivers, start your engines!" for the 85-lap race on the 11-turn, 2.874 kilometre (1.786-mile) 11-turn temporary street circuit.

"We're very excited to partner with SiriusXM and The Ontario Honda Dealers Indy at this year's event and to see The Tragically Hip Radio car racing around the track," said The Hip. "We're so pleased with our longstanding partnership with SiriusXM, and we are grateful to their support of our music over the years, especially through our artist-dedicated channel. As a band, you think you've done it all, and the next thing you know, you're announcing the most famous words in motorsports to kick off a world-class auto race!"

"We're thrilled once again to participate in this iconic Toronto event, and to give our listeners front seat access to all the action as the exclusive audio home for the race. We are especially pleased to partner with legendary Canadian band, The Tragically Hip on this event. Since launching The Tragically Hip Radio in 2019, we've been able to share exclusive and never-been-aired live performances, interviews and more with our subscribers, and this is another example of how our service brings fans closer to what they love with content you can't get anywhere else," said Mark Redmond, President & CEO, SiriusXM Canada. "We wish Felix, David, and the entire Meyer Shank team all the best in the race!"

INDYCAR broadcasts are available to listeners nationwide on the SiriusXM INDYCAR Nation channel in their cars (channel 218) and on the SiriusXM app. For a schedule of races go to SiriusXM.ca/live-sports/INDYCAR.

In addition to on-track coverage, SiriusXM offers fans weekly INDYCAR-focused shows and podcasts.

The latest episode of SiriusXM's exclusive INDYCAR show , Brick-by-Brick , hosted by Jack Arute and Tony Kanaan airs every Wednesday ( 6 pm ET ) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (SiriusXM channel 85).

, hosted by and airs every Wednesday ( ) on the NBC Sports Audio channel (SiriusXM channel 85). INDYCAR fans can also tune in to the podcast Off Track with Hinch & Rossi, hosted by Andretti Autosport teammates James Hinchcliffe and Alexander Rossi . New episodes of Off Track with Hinch & Rossi debut weekly and can be heard on the SiriusXM app and all major podcast platforms.

