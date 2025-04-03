SiriusXM Canada announces coverage for 2025 Masters

Mike Tirico and Johnson Wagner will team up in the booth for SiriusXM's exclusive live Tournament broadcasts

SiriusXM listeners will also get live daily programming throughout the week from Augusta National plus live final round coverage of the Augusta National Women's Amateur and Masters Par 3 Contest

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - SiriusXM, the exclusive audio broadcaster of the Masters Tournament, today announced its extensive broadcast plans for Masters week, April 5-13. SiriusXM listeners across North America will get live coverage of all four days of Tournament play, daily Masters talk programming, specials and more.

Masters Radio on SiriusXM will be available to subscribers in SiriusXM enabled vehicles (channel 92) and on the SiriusXM app.

SiriusXM's live Tournament broadcast will air each day – Thursday, April 10, through Sunday, April 13 – starting at 2 pm ET and running through the completion of play. Each day before the broadcast begins, SiriusXM will provide live look-in coverage of featured groups during its programming in the morning and early afternoon so listeners can get up-to-the-moment coverage of groups playing earlier in the day.

Mike Tirico will be SiriusXM's lead play-by-play voice for all four Tournament rounds. He will be joined in the booth by popular former tour pro-turned-broadcaster Johnson Wagner as lead analyst. SiriusXM's commentators on the course will be John Maginnes, Brian Katrek, Emilia Doran and Carl Paulson.

SiriusXM's pre-round coverage will air live starting at 7 am ET Thursday and Friday, and 10 am ET on Saturday and Sunday. Taylor Zarzour and David Marr III will anchor the coverage, providing play-by-play updates on featured groups, with commentary and reporting from Steve Melnyk, Bob Ford, Carl Paulson, Jim McLean and Jason Sobel. 1982 Masters champion Craig Stadler and fellow major champions Hale Irwin and Dave Stockton will join SiriusXM's pre-round coverage on the weekend. Immediately following each round, listeners will hear a live recap show hosted by Gary Williams.

"The Masters is annually one of the greatest events in all of sports," said Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM's President and Chief Content Officer. "Masters Radio will ensure fans get access to everything happening throughout the week at Augusta National so they never miss moment."

In additional to live Tournament coverage, Masters Radio on SiriusXM will be the place to hear coverage of other special events including the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur and the Masters Par 3 contest, as well as daily original programming covering all the latest news live from the course. Among the highlights:

Augusta National Women's Amateur : SiriusXM will provide live coverage of the final round of the Augusta National Women's Amateur on Saturday, April 5 (noon – 3 pm ET ). SiriusXM's Chantel McCabe , Emilia Doran and Fred Albers will host the broadcast. Ten-time major champion Annika Sorenstam will interview the Augusta National Women's Amateur champion on a new episode of her SiriusXM show, "Annika," airing Wednesday at 8 pm ET .





Honorary Starters Ceremony: On Thursday, SiriusXM will have live coverage of the Honorary Starters Ceremony and the opening tee shots of Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson, followed by interviews with these three legendary players.





Listeners will hear regularly scheduled shows hosted throughout the week by SiriusXM's exceptional roster of current and former players, instructors and other experts. This will include new episodes of the exclusive shows helmed by Lucas Glover, who recorded a top-20 finish in last year's Tournament, and Rocco Mediate, who competed in 10 Masters.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SiriusXM app. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

