SiriusXM Canada announces coverage for 2024-25 NBA season

Live broadcasts of every game through NBA Finals in June

Daily NBA talk and analysis airs 365 days a year on the exclusive SiriusXM NBA Radio channel, hosted by former players, executives and other league experts

Fans can hear SiriusXM's NBA season preview series, with shows focused on all 30 NBA teams, anytime on the SiriusXM app: sxm.app.link/NBAPreviewSXMCanada

TORONTO, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - The 2024-25 NBA season tipped off last night, October 22, and SiriusXM Canada will again provide NBA fans with the most comprehensive audio coverage available. SiriusXM listeners will get access to live broadcasts of every NBA game through the NBA postseason and The Finals, as well as daily in-depth NBA focused programming every day of the year on the exclusive SiriusXM NBA Radio channel.

All NBA games are available to subscribers in their cars and on the SiriusXM app. Subscribers listening via the app get access to 30 dedicated NBA team channels that carry the official radio broadcasts of every team, ensuring that fans can hear their favourite team's announcers for every game. Listeners also get access to Toronto Raptors games on Canada Talks, including tonight's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers. SiriusXM Canada is the exclusive audio streaming partner of the Toronto Raptors. Schedules can be found here: siriusxm.ca/NBAschedules

Throughout the year, fans can follow all the latest NBA news on the exclusive SiriusXM NBA Radio channel. The channel's daily lineup features talk shows hosted by former players, coaches, executives and other league experts, and fans can call in to be a part of the conversation each day.

Rob "@WorldWideWob" Perez, who joined the SiriusXM NBA Radio roster last postseason, is expanding his role with the channel and will host "Give and Go" alongside Antonio Daniels every weekday. SiriusXM NBA Radio's daily weekday schedule also features "The Starting Lineup," hosted by Frank Isola and Brian Scalabrine, "NBA Today" with Justin Termine and Eddie Johnson, and "The Rotowire NBA Show" hosted by Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha.

Listeners also hear analysis from former players, coaches and front office executives including Greg Anthony, Amin Elhassan, Rosalyn Gold-Onwude, Sarah Kustok, Tim Legler, Rick Mahorn, Sam Mitchell, Will Perdue and Reggie Theus.

SiriusXM NBA Radio voices also include a number of league insiders and radio veterans including Gerald Brown, Brian Geltzeiler, Vince Goodwill, Michael Grady, Zach Harper, Jason Jackson, Mitch Lawrence and Joel Meyers.

Fans can also access in-depth season preview shows on all 30 NBA teams on the SiriusXM app. The shows feature interviews with coaches, general managers and players and can be heard anytime on demand here: sxm.app.link/NBAPreviewSXMCanada.

SiriusXM Canada on Facebook, on X (formerly Twitter), on Instagram and on YouTube.

