SiriusXM Canada announces comprehensive coverage, new hosts for 2024 NFL season

SiriusXM is the exclusive third-party audio provider of every NFL game across North America

SiriusXM NFL Radio channel adds Manti Te'o, Brian Hoyer, Logan Ryan and Justin Pugh to roster of hosts

TORONTO, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today its extensive coverage plans for the 2024 NFL season. SiriusXM will deliver live broadcasts of every game from Thursday's NFL Kickoff Presented by YouTube TV through Super Bowl LIX, as well as comprehensive talk coverage on the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel, which welcomes several new hosts to the team this season.

Throughout the 2024 NFL season, kicking off this week, SiriusXM will be the exclusive third-party audio provider of live play-by-play for every NFL game across North America. SiriusXM subscribers get access to every minute of every game on the SiriusXM radios in their cars and on the SiriusXM app, plus exclusive shows and in-depth news and talk on the 24/7 SiriusXM NFL Radio channel and select Club content from NFL teams.

For this Thursday's Kickoff matchup between the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Baltimore Ravens (8:20 pm ET in Kansas City), subscribers can tune in to the Chiefs or Ravens broadcasts in their cars and on the SiriusXM app, as well Westwood One's national radio broadcast and the Spanish-language broadcast. The full schedule of games airing on SiriusXM for Week 1 is available here: SiriusXM.ca/Sports

The SiriusXM app offers 32 NFL team channels, each dedicated to carrying the official radio broadcast for each NFL team, plus pre- and post-game shows for every game, making it easy for fans to find and listen to their favourite team's announcers all season long. All 32 team channels are also available in vehicles equipped with SiriusXM's 360L radios.

On SiriusXM NFL Radio, the only 24/7 talk radio channel dedicated to the NFL, fans get exceptional insight into the league 365 days a year. SiriusXM NFL Radio is available to listeners in their cars (channel 88) and on the SiriusXM app.

Joining the SiriusXM NFL Radio team this season will be several NFL Legends who will host various shows on the channel, including quarterback Brian Hoyer, linebacker Manti Te'o, cornerback Logan Ryan and offensive lineman Justin Pugh.

Miami Dolphins running back Alec Ingold and former NFL tight end Colin Thompson return to host the weekly show, "The Players' Point," delivering the current player's perspective on what's happening around the league. The show airs Tuesdays, the players' off day, at 7 pm ET.

Sunday afternoons during the season "SiriusXM NFL Sunday Drive" will take listeners in and out of multiple live game broadcasts so they can hear the day's biggest plays and most exciting game action in one place, accompanied by live analysis and one-on-one postgame interviews with the day's star players. "SiriusXM NFL Sunday Drive" is hosted by Steve Torre and Bill Lekas.

SiriusXM NFL Radio's team also includes Hall of Famers Derrick Brooks, Tim Brown and Bill Polian, former NFL executives Mark Dominik, Pat Kirwan, Rick Spielman and Mike Tannenbaum, and NFL Legends including Charles Davis, Leger Douzable, Rich Gannon, Todd Haley, Ryan Harris, Brad Hopkins, Ryan Leaf, Ed McCaffrey, Jim Miller, Kirk Morrison, Donald Penn, Allen Robinson, Alex Smith, Torrey Smith, Isaiah Stanback, Max Starks, Robert Turbin, James White, Solomon Wilcots and Matt Simms.

SiriusXM NFL Radio voices also include a number of NFL insiders and radio veterans including Howard Balzer, Vic Carucci, Adam Caplan, Zig Fracassi, Mike Keith, Dan Leberfeld, Rhett Lewis, Alex Marvez, Jade McCarthy, Lance Medow, David Moulton, Bruce Murray, Bob Papa and Amber Theoharis.

SiriusXM NFL Radio listeners will also hear a weekly replay of "Let's Go!" – the exclusive show with six-time Super Bowl Champion head coach Bill Belichick, three-time Pro Bowl Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby, three-time National Sportswriter of the Year Peter King, and Emmy Award-winning broadcaster Jim Gray – Monday nights at 6:30 pm ET. Belichick takes over as a host for Tom Brady who, along with Larry Fitzgerald, led the first three seasons of "Let's Go!" with Gray. Brady will make appearances on the show this season as a guest.

Fans can also search their favourite team's name in the SiriusXM app for additional content from NFL teams including podcasts, coach's shows, player interviews and press conferences.

For more on SiriusXM's NFL programming, a link to the SiriusXM NFL Radio channel and NFL game schedules go to SiriusXM.ca/NFL.

