SiriusXM Canada and PARTYNEXTDOOR celebrate homegrown Hip-Hop and R&B with Mixtape: North official channel launch event

SiriusXM Canada celebrates the launch of Mixtape: North with PARTYNEXTDOOR and Friends at HISTORY

TORONTO, May 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced the long-awaited return of Canadian R&B singer, songwriter and producer, PARTYNEXTDOOR, performing his first live show in Toronto in seven years on Thursday, May 25 in celebration of the launch of Mixtape: North, the first 24/7 Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B channel.

SiriusXM Presents PARTYNEXTDOOR & Friends (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

Fans can register to get free tickets to PARTYNEXTDOOR and Friends happening at Live Nation Canada's newest entertainment venue HISTORY, starting today at 9:00am ET. Curated by PARTYNEXTDOOR and SiriusXM's Mixtape: North, the show will also feature a lineup of soon-to-be-announced artists representing some of the best emerging and established Canadian artists on the scene.

While the channel debuted in late 2022, the event will mark the official launch of Mixtape: North (ch. 164), available to subscribers across North America. The concert will be recorded and will broadcast on Mixtape: North as part of SiriusXM's comprehensive lineup of Black Music Month programming in June. Mixtape: North will also feature an exclusive in-studio takeover with PARTYNEXTDOOR who will be playing his favourite selects from across the channel's catalogue.

"There is no better way to celebrate the launch of Mixtape: North than with local talent turned global superstar, PARTYNEXTDOOR," says Michelle Mearns, Vice President of Programming and Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "This channel showcases our incredible homegrown Hip-Hop and R&B artists, giving listeners the opportunity to discover new and emerging music, and enjoy current and classic hits from artists across Canada. Mixtape: North is the home for Canadian Hip-Hop and R&B."

To ensure all tickets get into the hands of fans, SiriusXM and Live Nation Canada are using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan technology for this event. Verified Fan uses a registration system to help filter out buyers looking to resell tickets. Registration opens on Monday, May 8 at 9:00am ET and closes on Tuesday, May 9 at 11:59pm ET. Fans can register HERE. The Verified Fan redemption is set to begin on Friday, May 12 at 10:00am ET. Tickets are completely free for all Verified Fans. No taxes. No fees. This is a 19+ event.

Mixtape: North is available to subscribers across North America in their car and on the SXM App. The SXM App is available to subscribers on mobile devices and a wide variety of connected platforms in the home including smart speakers, smart TVs and streaming media players. Streaming access is included with all of SiriusXM's audio trials and most popular plans.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Aoife Gray, Zeno Group, [email protected], 647-218-3906