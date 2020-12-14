SiriusXM Canada and Mazda Canada announce extension of partnership

Multi-year deal provides SiriusXM entertainment and infotainment to Mazda customers

Mazda certified pre-owned vehicles now receive 3 months SiriusXM All Access

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today a multi-year agreement with Mazda Canada to extend the ongoing relationship between the two companies and continue offering Mazda customers with equipped vehicles added value to complement their driving experience.

Mazda customers will receive a complimentary 3-month SiriusXM All Access trial subscription – SiriusXM's most expansive programming package which includes access to the SiriusXM mobile app – with the purchase of a new or certified pre-owned equipped vehicle. Customers purchasing new, navigation-equipped Mazda vehicles will also receive a complimentary five-year subscription to SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link.

"We are very pleased to extend our agreement with a trusted partner like SiriusXM and continue offering our customers a superior driving experience with even more benefits," said Junichi Imai, Director, Business Strategy, Mazda Canada Inc. "We feel confident that complimentary access to their comprehensive audio entertainment and infotainment services enhances the value we bring to our drivers."

"We've been a proud partner with Mazda for many years and are excited to continue that relationship," said Rob Keen, VP, OEM Partnerships, Connected Services, SiriusXM Canada. "Bringing their customers the best in commercial-free music, plus sports, talk and news, as well as SiriusXM Traffic and Travel Link services amplifies the already exceptional experience behind the wheel of a Mazda."

SiriusXM Traffic helps drivers avoid congestion before they reach it with detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more. SiriusXM Travel Link delivers timely and helpful information to drivers and passengers including weather, fuel prices, available parking, sports scores, movie listings and stock prices.

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, plus NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Mazda Canada Inc.

Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.

