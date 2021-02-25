SiriusXM Canada and General Motors of Canada announce extension of longstanding relationship

SiriusXM Canada and GM Canada announce multi-year agreement providing continued music, entertainment, news talk and more to GM customers

GM Canada brands to increase vehicles equipped with SiriusXM, making the service available in nearly all GM Canada vehicles, beginning with model year 2021

TORONTO, Feb. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and General Motors of Canada (GM Canada) are pleased to announce a new multi-year agreement extending their longstanding relationship. As part of the new agreement, GM will increase installation of the SXM hardware in new vehicles, making the SiriusXM satellite radio service available in nearly all Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles, beginning with model year 2021.

"We are very proud to be announcing the extension and expansion of our longstanding partnership with General Motors of Canada through a new multi-year agreement," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "GM was one of the first automakers in the country to begin factory-installing SiriusXM on select models, and over the course of 15 years, GM has produced over 3 million SiriusXM equipped vehicles. With this continued relationship, we are delighted to offer even more GM customers the opportunity to experience our robust lineup of premium content in GM's most popular new and pre-owned models."

"Offering choice and the ability to personalize in-vehicle entertainment is key to creating an enhanced driving experience for our Canadian Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers," said Mike Speranzini, Director, Global Connected Services & Customer Experience, GM Canada. "This extended partnership with SiriusXM will combine their extensive portfolio of live and on-demand programing with our growing suite of innovative connected vehicle services to deliver an unparalleled customer experience for years to come."

Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac customers purchasing or leasing SiriusXM equipped new or pre-owned vehicles will receive a three-month trial subscription to SiriusXM All Access. All-Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, plus NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online.

Additionally, GM Canada will continue to roll out its integration of SiriusXM with 360L across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles. SiriusXM with 360L combines satellite and streaming content delivery into a single in-vehicle entertainment experience, upgrading the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice, a more personalized user experience, and access to thousands of hours of on demand content in the vehicle. For more information click here.

About General Motors Canada

General Motors of Canada is headquartered in Oshawa, Ontario and is part of a global company that is committed to delivering safer, better and more sustainable ways for people to get around. In Canada, General Motors markets Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac vehicles through our strong Canadian network of dealers, as well as OnStar services. More information can be found at www.gm.ca or by following @GMCanada on Twitter and Instagram.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

