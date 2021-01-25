SiriusXM Canada and Ford of Canada extend long-term relationship through 2025

New multi-year deal provides Ford customers with even more SiriusXM entertainment options, including SiriusXM's 360L in SYNC 4 equipped Ford vehicles

TORONTO, Jan. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada announced today a multi-year agreement with Ford Motor Company of Canada, Limited, extending their relationship through the 2025 calendar year and seeing 360L – the next generation of SiriusXM – included in Ford vehicles equipped with the all-new SYNC 4 communications and entertainment system.

With the purchase or lease of any new Ford vehicle, customers will receive a complimentary 3-month SiriusXM All Access trial subscription to experience SiriusXM's most expansive programming package, including access to SiriusXM outside their vehicles on the SiriusXM app and on connected devices and speakers in their homes.

Ford's all-new SYNC 4 – which debuted in the all-new 2021 Ford F-150 and will roll out to additional models in 2021 – will feature SiriusXM with 360L, combining satellite and streaming content delivery into a single in-vehicle entertainment experience. 360L upgrades the way the subscriber interacts with the service by providing more choice, a more personalized user experience, and access to thousands of hours of on demand content in the vehicle.

"At Ford of Canada, the customer experience comes first in all that we do, and that includes continuing to provide a complimentary trial of SiriusXM with all new vehicle purchases and leases," said Jim Hartford, vice president, Sales and Marketing, Ford of Canada. "The addition of 360L in Ford vehicles equipped with our all-new SYNC 4 system is the next step in this successful collaboration with SiriusXM and will enhance the in-vehicle entertainment experience."

"We're proud to continue and expand our long-standing relationship with Ford of Canada, who has been such a valued partner over the years," said Paul Cunningham, Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "We know that drivers have come to expect SiriusXM to be playing as they drive off the lot and are excited to keep bringing Ford customers what they love."

Customers purchasing new, navigation-equipped Ford vehicles with the SYNC 3 infotainment system, will also continue to receive a complimentary 3-month subscription to SiriusXM Traffic Plus and Travel Link. SiriusXM Traffic Plus helps drivers avoid congestion before they reach it with detailed information on traffic speed, accidents, construction, road closures and more. SiriusXM Travel Link delivers timely and helpful information to drivers and passengers including weather, fuel prices, available parking, sports scores, movie listings and stock prices.

SiriusXM All Access is SiriusXM's most extensive offering, featuring Howard Stern, and including every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, plus NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage and live college sports, as well as SiriusXM's wide variety of commercial-free music, plus talk programming, comedy and several exclusive online-only channels. All-Access subscribers also get access to SiriusXM programming outside the vehicle on the SiriusXM app and online.

Go to siriusxm.ca for more information.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc. operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

