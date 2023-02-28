SiriusXM Canada and CCMA reveal eight of Canada's rising country stars as semi-finalists in next stage of Top of the Country competition

Emerging Canadian artists compete for $25,000 grand prize and coveted title

TORONTO, Feb. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA), announced the eight semi-finalists vying to be named the 2023 winner of SiriusXM's Top of the Country competition. The stakes are high as each of the semi-finalists begin recording original tracks in-studio, which will later be shared with Canadian country fans to vote for their favourites. The field will be narrowed down to the top three, but only one will eventually be crowned the winner, receiving $25,000 and the title of the SiriusXM Top of the Country champion.

From across Canada, the 2023 semi-finalists are:

Hailey Benedict – St. Albert, Alberta

– Noah Derksen – Winnipeg, Manitoba

– Teigen Gayse – Kelowna, B.C.

– Amanda Jordan – Smith Falls, Ontario

– Smith Falls, Mark Ledlin – Vancouver, B.C.

– The Prairie States – Edmonton, Alberta

Dayna Reid – Elmvale, Ontario

– Lydia Sutherland – Montréal, Québec

To learn more about the artists, please visit www.siriusxm.ca/topcountry. For high resolution images of the eight semi-finalists, please click HERE.



"As a champion of Canadian artists, the Top of the Country competition is a highlight for us at SiriusXM Canada, as it helps spotlight new talent and provides unparalleled support and development opportunities," said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "Now in our fifth year, we've seen how the program helps to propel careers and it's exciting to watch previous winners like SACHA and Tyler Joe Miller achieve such success."



After the public shows their support by voting for their favourites, the finalists will head to Nashville for industry mentorship opportunities and a performance spot at the 2023 CMA Fest. They'll close out the summer with a festival performance at Lasso Montréal in August, followed by the Top of the Country Finale at Country Music Week in September where the winner will be crowned. In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, SiriusXM is awarding both runners-up $10,000 and all will receive a SOCAN song writing camp experience in Nashville following the competition. The Finale will air live on SiriusXM's new Top of the Country Radio (ch. 171).



"The Canadian Country Music Association is proud to continue cultivating the immense talent the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition brings forward each year," shares Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "This program is one of the many ways that the CCMA champions and elevates Canadian artists and we're thrilled to see this new batch of semi-finalists shine and embrace this exciting opportunity."



SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 13 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

