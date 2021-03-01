SiriusXM and the Recording Academy® Launch The GRAMMY® Channel to Celebrate Music's Biggest Night®

The GRAMMY Channel will feature a variety of music from this year's nominees across the GRAMMY Awards' 30 Fields, including top nominees Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Brittany Howard, DaBaby, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch, Taylor Swift and more, all leading up to the live broadcast of Music's Biggest Night ® on March 14 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT! . Listeners can also expect to hear music from GRAMMY Lifetime Achievement Honorees such as Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five, Salt-n-Pepa, Selena and Talking Heads, as well as exclusive interviews with music's biggest stars from behind the scenes at the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards. For a complete nominations list, visit www.grammy.com .

The limited-edition channel will begin March 2 at 12 p.m. ET and run through March 14 on channel 104. For all information on The GRAMMY Channel please visit: siriusxm.ca/grammys

SiriusXM's The GRAMMY Channel is available to listeners nationwide on SiriusXM radios, on the SiriusXM app and at home with Amazon Alexa, the Google Assistant or however they stream in their house. Streaming access is included for most subscribers. Go to www.siriusxm.ca/ways-to-listen to learn more.

About The Recording Academy

The Recording Academy represents the voices of performers, songwriters, producers, engineers, and all music professionals. Dedicated to ensuring the recording arts remain a thriving part of our shared cultural heritage, the Academy honors music's history while investing in its future through the GRAMMY Museum®, advocates on behalf of music creators, supports music people in times of need through MusiCares®, and celebrates artistic excellence through the GRAMMY Awards — music's only peer-recognized accolade and highest achievement. As the world's leading society of music professionals, we work year-round to foster a more inspiring world for creators.

For more information about the Academy, please visit www.grammy.com. For breaking news and exclusive content, follow @RecordingAcad on Twitter, "like" Recording Academy on Facebook, and join the Recording Academy's social communities on Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 11 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.

For further information: Jennifer Charlebois, Senior Manager, Communications, 416-528-6678, [email protected]

Related Links

http://www.siriusxm.ca

