SiriusXM and the CCMA call on Canadian Country artists in the search for the nation's next rising star

"Canada's country music talent is stronger than ever, and I was honoured to be chosen as the 2021 Top of the Country winner," says Tyler Joe Miller who hails from Surrey, British Columbia. "I'm so grateful for the opportunity offered by SiriusXM and the CCMA which ultimately exposed me to Canadian country music fans across the country and helped boost my career to the next level. I wish the 2022 applicants the best of luck, and I look forward to following the progress of this year's finalists!"

Following registration, eight semi-finalists will be selected by a jury of industry experts to record their own original tracks and in-studio videos. The second stage of the competition will see those semi-finalist's videos shared online for the country-wide vote, where Canadian music fans can choose their favourite artist. After the voting period is complete, three finalists will appear on stage at one of Canada's most recognized and praised country music festivals. Finalists will also take part in exclusive mentorship sessions with some of the industry's best.

"We know Canadians love their country music, and that's why we are so happy to be back for the fourth year with SiriusXM's Top of the Country," said Paul Cunningham, SVP Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "Shining a spotlight on Canadian artists is one of our biggest priorities and this talent search has proven year after year to be a massive success in doing so. We can't wait to give even more of our nation's rising stars a platform to share their gifts."

"Top of the Country exemplifies our organization's core values (Educate, Elevate, Celebrate) while creating a significant impact in our community," explained Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Providing an invaluable experience for the next voices in Canadian country music, this program and partnership is something we're incredibly proud of and we cannot wait to celebrate our fourth finale in Calgary this fall."

All three finalists will move on to perform at Country Music Week 2022 in Calgary, AB this September where the grand prize winner will be awarded live, on-air, on SiriusXM Canada, after being selected by a panel of industry professionals, in combination with fan votes.

SiriusXM Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 60 million listeners.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca .

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada , on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada , on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada .

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 12 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2022 and the 2022 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund," Radio Starmaker, Tourism Calgary and the Government of Alberta.

SiriusXM Canada contact: Aoife Gray, Zeno Group, [email protected], 647-218-3906

For CCMA: Tiffany Astle, penelopePR, [email protected], 416-554-7329

SOURCE Sirius XM Canada Inc.