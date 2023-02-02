SiriusXM and the CCMA call on Canada's next country music stars in annual talent search

Registration now open for fifth annual Top of the Country competition with more prizes and showcase opportunities than ever before

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, SiriusXM Canada announced its fifth annual SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, brought to life through an ongoing partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA). Emerging Canadian country artists are being invited to submit for the chance to be crowned the Nation's next big star with this prestigious title. Registration is now open to solo artists and groups until February 13 at topcountry.siriusxm.ca.

SiriusXM Top of the Country Logo (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

In addition to the $25,000 grand prize, SiriusXM is furthering its commitment to elevating Canadian talent by awarding $10,000 prizes to the competition's two runners-up. New this year, all three finalists will also head to Nashville for performance spots at the 2023 CMA Fest, plus showcase and mentorship opportunities with key industry members. They will also receive stage performances at Lasso Montréal this August, and later participate in a Nashville SOCAN song writing camp.

Last year's winner, SACHA, reached a pinnacle in her career following her victory, when her single What The Truck (with The Reklaws), becoming the fastest-ever Canadian country song to go gold.

"Getting the chance to be surrounded by such gifted country artists, while honing my own performance and song writing skills, is an experience I will never forget," says SACHA, 2022 SiriusXM Top of the Country champion. "SiriusXM and the CCMA have built a program that honours Canadian country music and gives artists like me the chance to have career defining opportunities. I want to wish everyone setting out on their journey with this competition love and success and can't wait to see what everyone achieves!"

The competition is broken down into three important stages with invaluable mentorship milestones. Once registration is complete, eight semi-finalists are chosen by a panel of experts in the industry. These eight artists will record their original tracks in-studio and Canadians will be invited to vote for their favourite. Once votes have been cast, three finalists will be selected and then embark on a summer of showcase opportunities before heading to Country Music Week this September, where the winner of the competition will be announced live on-stage.

"Every year, we are astounded by the caliber of artists who participate in the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition and love discovering new talent in partnership with the CCMA," said Michelle Mearns, VP, Programming & Operations, SiriusXM Canada. "SiriusXM is dedicated to supporting homegrown talent by giving them the platform and resources they need through programs like this and many others."



"We are thrilled and know that the fifth annual Top of the Country competition will be paved with incredibly talented Canadians who will share their stories and talent with us," shares Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Partnering with an organization like SiriusXM continues to provide us with the opportunity to collaborate, educate, elevate, and celebrate Canadian talent both here at home and beyond and we can't wait to hear what that this year's participants will bring forward."



SiriusXM Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

