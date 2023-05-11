SiriusXM and the CCMA announce 2023 Top of the Country competition finalists

The final fight to the finish line is underway for three country artists

TORONTO, May 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Canadian country music fans are one step closer to learning who will be the next big country music star as SiriusXM Canada and the Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) reveal the three finalists in the 2023 SiriusXM Top of the Country competition. The announcement follows the voting phase where a panel of industry experts and the Canadian public narrowed down the contenders, who will now participate in priceless mentorship opportunities and performances at some of Canada's most notable country music events. With a grand prize of $25,000 and the coveted title of SiriusXM Top of the Country Champion on the line, the competition is about to get even more fierce.

SiriusXM Top of the Country 2023 Finalists (CNW Group/Sirius XM Canada Inc.)

The three finalists are:

Hailey Benedict – St. Albert, Alberta

– Noah Derksen – Winnipeg, Manitoba

– Teigen Gayse – Kelowna, B.C.

"Every year we are blown away by the talent discovered in the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition, and this year's semi-finalists have raised the bar even higher," says Michelle Mearns, Vice President of Programming and Operations at SiriusXM Canada. "The team at SiriusXM is excited to announce this year's finalists and although we're looking forward to seeing who will be crowned the winner, the best part of the competition is being able to champion Canadian talent and propel careers in the country music industry. We're wishing our finalists the best of luck!"

The finalists have a busy summer ahead, starting with a trip to Nashville this June where they will perform at CMA Fest and make new, valuable industry connections. This will be followed by stage performances at Montreal's Lasso country music festival in August and then they will head to Hamilton, ON for CCMA's Country Music Week.

The competition culminates in a thrilling finale at Country Music Week in September, broadcast live on SiriusXM's Top of the Country Radio (Ch. 171), which plays the best new and established Canadian country artists and is available to subscribers across North America in their car and on the SXM App. Following an epic yet-to-be-announced headlining act, the three finalists will give performances of a lifetime, hoping to be named Canada's best new country artist, and to win the $25,000 grand prize. The two runners-up will be awarded $10,000 each and all winners will attend a SOCAN songwriting camp in Nashville.

"The incredible talent of this year's finalists is a testament to the strength and vibrancy of the Canadian country music scene," says Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "It is an honour for us to spotlight and elevate Canadian country music artists in partnership with SiriusXM, and watch their craft evolve during the final stage of the competition."

SiriusXM's Top of the Country in partnership with the CCMA is part of SiriusXM's ongoing tradition of promoting and elevating the best emerging Canadian music talent. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; podcasts; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company, as well as on smartphones and all connected devices on the SXM App. For more information, visit siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies 14 years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About the Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA)

Established in 1976, the CCMA is a membership-based, not-for-profit organization committed to the promotion and recognition of Canadian country music. Built upon the foundation to educate, elevate and celebrate Canadian talent, the CCMA progressively heralds the spirit, community and creativity that country music fosters through year-round initiatives, culminating every fall with Country Music Week and the Canadian Country Music Association Awards. Sponsors of Country Music Week 2023 and the 2023 CCMA Awards Show include FACTOR, Canada's Private Radio Broadcasters and the Government of Canada through the Department of Canadian Heritage's "Canada Music Fund".

