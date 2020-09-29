SiriusXM and Samsung Canada partner to give users complimentary access to SiriusXM programming

Samsung users to get three months of SiriusXM Premier Streaming

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM Canada and Samsung Canada today announced that users across Samsung's multiple channels will get access to SiriusXM's best streaming package, Premier, complimentary for three months.

Users across Samsung Members, Galaxy Apps, Samsung Health and Samsung Pay will have access to the offer and can stream via their Samsung mobile devices and tablets through the SiriusXM App, plus they can listen online and at home via connected Samsung devices.

"We're thrilled to grant complimentary access to SiriusXM's deep content offering to our loyal customers and provide them with even more value as they enjoy content on their Samsung devices," said Jennifer Safruk, VP, Mobile Business, Samsung Electronics Canada.

"Being able to reach Samsung's dedicated customer base through their multiple touchpoints gives us the opportunity to offer even more Canadians access to our compelling and diverse content outside of the car," said Rob Keen, VP, OEM Partnerships, Connected Services & Aftermarket, SiriusXM Canada.

SiriusXM Premier Streaming includes over 300 channels of ad-free music, exclusive online-only channels, SiriusXM Video, thousands of hours of on-demand content, Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, Howard Stern and more.

For details and important offer details, visit: www.samsung.com/ca/siriusxm

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on Youtube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies eleven years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

About Samsung Electronics Canada Inc.:

Samsung Electronics Canada inspires Canadians to reach their full potential through a transformative ecosystem of products and services that deliver innovation and distinct design to every aspect of their connected lives. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, virtual reality and wearable devices, tablets and digital appliances. In 2020, Samsung was ranked as one of Canada's "Most Reputable Companies" in Leger's Corporate Reputation Study. Dedicated to helping make a difference in the lives of Canadians, Samsung's award-winning corporate giving initiatives support public education and health-related issues in communities across the country. To discover more, please visit www.samsung.com/ca.

