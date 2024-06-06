SiriusXM and Pandora celebrate Black Music Month with special live performance by GRAMMY® Award-Winning Artist Coco Jones June 27th in Los Angeles

Limited-run channels from R&B/Pop legends New Edition and the iconic Notorious B.I.G. begin June 5th

New artist-hosted shows, "Flavor Flav's Flavor of the Week" and "The Whisper Room with Armani White," debut on SiriusXM this month

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - SiriusXM and Pandora* announced today its Black Music Month celebrations, culminating with a special performance by GRAMMY® Award-Winning artist Coco Jones on June 27th at Academy LA in Los Angeles. Throughout the month, SiriusXM's The Power of Music Legacy campaign and on-air programming honours the artists, musicians and creatives that have left their imprint and lasting legacy on the music industry for the next generation.

While SiriusXM amplifies Black music legends and rising stars of the genre year-round, the month kicks off with a pop-up channel dedicated to and in collaboration with the estate of the iconic artist, Notorious B.I.G., as well as the premiere of an exclusive channel dedicated to the music and legacy of R&B/Pop supergroup, New Edition, and the return of SiriusXM's Black Music Forever. Additionally, new specialty programming launches across channels, including the debut of Armani White's new show, "The Whisper Room" on Hip-Hop Nation and "Flavor Flav's Flavor of the Week" on LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio.

As a part of Coco Jones' success story, SiriusXM has championed the rising artist early on as the first at radio to support her now GRAMMY® Award-Winning single, "ICU," and named her as the inaugural artist of SiriusXM and Pandora's Artist Accelerator program in November 2022, which develops and breaks new artists by leveraging the massive audience of both platforms. SiriusXM has since continued to amplify her music with dedicated airplay across channels. "SiriusXM and Pandora Present Coco Jones" will air on 6/29 at 8pET and will encore on 6/30, 11pET and 7/4, 12pET on SiriusXM's The Heat (ch. 46).

Sponsors of this celebratory concert include Cricket Wireless, Delta Air Lines, The Glad Products Company, and göt2b®.

See below for details on SiriusXM's pop up channels and specialty programming:

Pop up channels:

New Edition Radio- Since they exploded on the scene in the mid 80's, New Edition spawned multiple hits and inspired many boy bands that followed. Whether as the group New Edition or as solo artists, Bobby Brown, BBD, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, the members of New Edition continue to be an iconic force in R&B/Pop, and you can hear it all on SiriusXM's New Edition Radio. Listen to New Edition Radio on the SiriusXM app June 5 through July 1 and on channel 79 June 11 through June 17.

Notorious Radio- Brooklyn-born Christopher Wallace changed Hip-Hop forever when he burst onto the rap scene in the early 90's. As the Notorious B.I.G., he utilized his laid-back lyrical delivery to tell tales of celebration and strife. Celebrating 30 years since B.I.G.'s debut album Ready to Die, Notorious Radio features his entire catalogue, along with music inspired by the late rapper. The channel will also consist of other hip-hop artists and luminaries paying tribute to the rap legend. Listen to Notorious Radio on the SiriusXM app June 5 through July 1 and on channel 79 June 25 through June 30.

Black Music Forever- Hear the tracks that are currently moving The Culture and discover the music that's on the come-up. If it's Hip-Hop and R&B that's killin' it in the clubs, or emerging Afropop and Caribbean vibes - hear it all on Black Music Forever. Listen to Black Music Forever on the SiriusXM app June 5 through July 1 and on channel 79 June 18 through June 24.

New Show Launches:

"The Whisper Room with Armani White"- A new exclusive monthly show hosted by the platinum artist Armani White and "Little Brother" Jah the DJ launches June 7 on SiriusXM's Hip-Hop Nation (ch. 44). "The Whisper Room with Armani White" brings listeners all the laughs, chaos, behind the scenes stories and the best of hip-hop music. Each month the close friends and music collaborators will come together to share their favourite music picks and spotlight the up and coming hip-hop artists they are excited about. The show will also feature never before heard stories from Armani White and Jah's tour travels as they reminisce on their music and personal experiences together. During the first show on June 7, Armani White is set to play a new unreleased song from his album for SiriusXM listeners to hear for the first time ever.

"Flavor Flav's Flavor of the Week"- A new series hosted by legendary hip-hop artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, Flavor Flav, launches June 10 and broadcasts from the new SiriusXM Studio at Wynn Las Vegas. "Flavor Flav's Flavor of the Week" will air weekly on LL COOL J's Rock The Bells Radio channel. Flav will spin tracks from his favourite classic hip-hop artists and share stories from his one-of-a-kind music career as founder of the legendary group, Public Enemy, his experiences as a TV personality, and more.

Specialty Programming:

Behind The Flow with Bryan-Michael Cox- Join Bryan-Michael Cox for an exclusive glimpse into the heart of R&B from the 2000s, as he shares stories behind his Grammy-winning hits and offers insights into the genre's evolution from icons like Mary J. Blige to rising stars like Muni Long. The special airs June 19 on SiriusXM's The Flow (ch. 48).

Being With You: Smokey Robinson with Martha Reeves- Smokey Robinson chats with Motown Legend Martha Reeves where they discuss their lives and music. The special airs on June 17 on SiriusXM's Smokey's Soul Town (ch. 74).

Kardinal & Friends -Canadian icon Kardinal Offishall will take over Mixtape: North (ch. 164) with a special DJ set, playing a mix of his hits and those of his many friends and colleagues. The special airs June 14/15, 21/22, and 28/29.

Kim Fields Grooves With The Stars!- In honour of Black Music Month, Hollywood icon Kim Fields sits down with some of the biggest stars of R&B! From Chaka Khan to Sheila E. and more, the hottest R&B icons in the game chat it up about their storied careers and talk about what's next! The special airs on SiriusXM's The Groove (ch. 51) on June 17.

Smokey's Soul Town Presents The Temptations- Recorded in front of a studio audience in "Smokey's Lounge" at the SiriusXM LA Garage, Smokey sits down with The Temptations for a special interview exploring their music with never before told stories. In celebration of the 60th anniversary of "My Girl," Smokey performs "My Girl" live for the first time ever with The Temptations, a song he wrote especially for them. The special airs June 5 and throughout the week on SiriusXM's Smokey's Soul Town (ch. 74).

Tanya Stephens Live from Miami- Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Tanya Stephens' groundbreaking album, Gangsta Blues, with an exclusive live performance recorded from the SiriusXM Miami Studios. Experience this iconic album from start to finish, including hits like 'It's A Pity,' 'These Streets,' and more. The special airs on SiriusXM's Bob Marley's Tuff Gong Radio (ch. 19) June 14.

