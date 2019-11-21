SiriusXM and Amazon make it even easier to enjoy SiriusXM programming on Amazon Alexa and Echo devices

New six-month SiriusXM Select, All Access and Essential Streaming Subscriptions come with a free Echo Dot

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - SiriusXM today announced SiriusXM's streaming service will now come bundled with Amazon's Echo Dot, offering easy access to SiriusXM's acclaimed programming – Howard Stern, hundreds of channels of news, comedy, talk, live sports, and music – at significant savings to consumers, in the home.

Eligible customers who go to SiriusXM.ca to subscribe to a new SiriusXM Select, All Access or Essential Streaming subscription will also receive Amazon's Echo Dot for free, with a minimum six-month service requirement, for a limited time.

For important offer details and terms and conditions from SiriusXM, visit: www.siriusxm.ca/myfreedot.

SiriusXM Select, All Access and Essential Streaming subscribers have online access to SiriusXM via the SiriusXM app and web player, enabling them to connect to their favourite channels online, on-the-go and at home on connected devices and speakers. The standalone streaming subscription offers more than 300 channels of content, including several exclusive online-only channels, SiriusXM Video, and thousands of hours of on-demand content, plus live music performances, comic routines, audio documentaries, and exclusive interviews.

SiriusXM All Access combines streaming with SiriusXM's in-car audio offering and delivers a comprehensive bundle of entertainment, sports and news programming. It includes Howard Stern's two exclusive channels, ad-free music from many genres, plus every NFL, MLB®, and NBA game, every NASCAR® race, NHL® games, PGA TOUR® coverage, college sports, some of the biggest names and brands in entertainment, news and comedy, and more.

About SiriusXM Canada

Sirius XM Canada Inc., operating as SiriusXM Canada, is the country's leading audio entertainment company. SiriusXM creates and offers ad-free music; premier sports talk and live events; comedy; news; and exclusive talk and entertainment. SiriusXM is available in vehicles from every major car company and on smartphones and other connected devices as well as online at siriusxm.ca.

Join SiriusXM Canada on Facebook at facebook.com/siriusxmcanada, on Twitter at @siriusxmcanada, on Instagram at @siriusxmcanada and on YouTube at youtube.com/siriusxmcanada.

SiriusXM radios and accessories are available from retailers nationwide and online at SiriusXM. In addition, SiriusXM Music for Business provides ad-free music to a variety of businesses. SiriusXM is also a leading provider of connected vehicles services, giving customers access to a suite of safety, security, and convenience services including automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle recovery assistance, enhanced roadside assistance and turn-by-turn navigation.

SiriusXM Canada has been designated one of Canada's Best Managed Companies ten years in a row and is currently a Platinum Club Member.

