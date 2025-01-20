SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Adjustments to Royalty Pool

BURLINGTON, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that, as of January 1, 2025, four new restaurants were added to the Royalty Pooled Restaurants (the "Royalty Pool") from which the Fund earns distribution income. SIR Corp. ("SIR") closed one restaurant during 2024, which was removed from the Royalty Pool effective January 1, 2025. The Royalty Pool now consists of 52 restaurants, including: 36 Jack Astor's® restaurants, 13 Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® ("Scaddabush") locations, Reds® Square One, the Loose Moose Tap & Grill® and Edna + Vita™.

The new restaurants added to the Royalty Pool consist of three Scaddabush locations in London and Guelph, Ontario and in the Don Mills neighborhood of Toronto, and the new Edna + Vita located in downtown Toronto. The one SIR restaurant that was closed during 2024 and removed from the Royalty Pool was the Jack Astor's restaurant in the North York neighborhood of Toronto (the "Closed Restaurant").

The Royalty Pool is adjusted in January of each year to include sales from any new SIR restaurants that opened on or before November 2nd of the prior year, net of sales of any Royalty Pooled Restaurants that were closed the prior year (the "Adjustment for Reduction"). In years when new restaurants are added to the Royalty Pool, the Fund, through the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), pays SIR for the additional royalty stream from the net new restaurants based upon a formula set out in the License and Royalty Agreement between SIR and the Partnership. The payment formula, which is designed to be accretive to Fund unitholders, is based on the 6% royalty from the estimated annualized revenue from the net new restaurants divided by the tax-adjusted current yield on the units of the Fund. The accretion to Fund unitholders is achieved by discounting the payment to SIR by 7.5%. The payment to SIR is in the form of additional Class A GP Units of the Partnership, which are the economic equivalent of Fund units. The payment formula is based on the royalties that are expected to be accrued on the sales of the new restaurant in its first full calendar year after being added to the Royalty Pool.

2025 Initial Adjustment

The estimated annualized net revenue of the new Royalty Pool restaurants of $27.1 million is expected to result in a $1.6 million increase to the royalty stream entitlement on the basis of the 6% royalty. The Fund, through the Partnership, will pay SIR for the additional royalty stream entitlement through the conversion of 775,976 Class B GP Units currently held by SIR, into Class A GP Units on a one-for-one basis. The Class A Units received by SIR are valued at $9.9 million, or $12.72 per Unit, representing the volume weighted average price ("VWAP") of the Fund units for the 20 trading days ended December 20, 2024 ("Current Fund Unit Price"). The 775,976 Class A GP Units represent 80% of the estimated Class A GP Units that SIR is expected to receive. The remaining amount, if any, will be issued in the Second Incremental Adjustment, which will be based on the actual annual revenue for the new Royalty Pool restaurants in 2025, as opposed to the current annualized estimate. The valuation of the new royalty stream includes a 7.5% discount to the value paid to SIR, which is designed to be accretive to the Fund unitholders. The date of the Second Incremental Adjustment is January 1, 2026. The actual payment from the Partnership to SIR for the additional royalty stream entitlement is calculated as follows:

Calculation of Payment Related to the 2025 Initial Adjustment













Estimated annual net revenue from new restaurants added to the Royalty Pool

$ 27,126,000

Royalty rate on net revenue paid to the Fund

6 %

Estimated net increase in royalty stream

$ 1,627,560



Less:







7.5% Accretion adjustment

$ 122,067

Estimated additions to Royalty Pool before 80% Initial Adjustment

$ 1,505,493









Estimated additions to Royalty Pool after 80% Initial Adjustment

$ 1,204,394









Calculation of 2024 Initial Adjustment













Estimated additions to Royalty Pool after 80% Initial Adjustment

$ 1,204,394

Current Yield on Fund Units (Note 1)

12.20 %

Capitalized value of estimated additions to royalty stream

$ 9,870,419

Volume Weighted Average Price of Fund Units at December 20, 2024

$ 12.72 Number of Units to be exchanged by the Partnership for additions to the Royalty Pool

775,976









Notes:





1) Current Yield as defined in Amendment No. 2 to the Limited Partnership Agreement of the Partnership dated December 20, 2010. Calculated as follows:



Sum of:







Aggregate cash distributions paid by the Fund during the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 $ 9,548,146





SIFT taxes paid/payable by the Fund during the 12 months ended December 31, 2024 $ 3,451,588



Fund distributions and SIFT taxes paid/payable by the Fund during the 12 months ended December 31, 2024

$ 12,999,734

Weighted (per Fund Unit distribution amounts) average number of Fund Units issued and outstanding during





the 12 months ended December 31, 2024

8,375,567



Weighted average distribution per Fund Unit

$ 1.55



Current Fund Unit Price at December 20, 2024

$ 12.72

Current Yield on Fund Units

12.20206 %

2025 Adjustment for Reduction

The 2025 Adjustment for Reduction related to the Closed Restaurant will result in SIR repaying the Partnership 218,054 Class A GP Units, reflecting the reduction in the Royalty stream. The Adjustment for Reduction repayment formula, as set out in the License and Royalty Agreement, is designed to reflect the loss in value to the Partnership of the decreased future royalty stream entitlement related to the Closed Restaurant. This is achieved by SIR returning the estimated number of units it received when the Closed Restaurant was initially added to the Royalty Pool.

The actual repayment, in Class A GP Units, from SIR to the Partnership for the reduction in the Royalty stream is calculated as follows:

The closed Jack's Astor's restaurant in the North York neighborhood of Toronto , which was added to the Royalty Pool on January 1, 2014 : $0 .4 million (the estimated annual reduction to the Royalty Pool based on 6% of the $5 .9 million in Base Level Revenue of the closed restaurant) multiplied by 92.5% (the accretive adjustment - 100% for restaurants added at the IPO, or 92.5% for restaurants added after the IPO) divided by the yield on the Fund units of 10.3% (equal to the annual cash distributions paid during 2013 per Fund unit of $1.5006 divided by the VWAP of the Fund units for the 20 trading days ended December 20, 2013 of $14.54 ) divided by the same VWAP of $14.54 . Base Level Revenue is defined as the actual revenues of the former Jack Astor's restaurant in North York for the 52-week period ended December 31, 2014 .

2024 Second Incremental Adjustment

The Second Incremental Adjustment for the January 1, 2024 addition of one new restaurant (Scaddabush located in Whitby, Ontario) to the Royalty Pool has been finalized. The actual revenue of this restaurant for the 52 weeks ended December 31, 2024 totaled $5.6 million, which was approximately 9.0% less than the amount originally estimated. This resulted in SIR receiving an additional 23,390 Class A GP Units. The 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment is calculated as follows:

Calculation of Payment Related to 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment













Actual annual net revenue from new restaurants added to the Royalty Pool

$ 5,617,449

Royalty rate on net revenue paid to the Fund

6 %

Net increase in restaurant Royalties

$ 337,047



Less:







7.5% Accretion adjustment

$ 25,279 Actual additional royalty stream subject to the 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment

$ 311,768









Calculation of 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment













Actual additional royalty stream subject to the 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment

$ 311,768

Current Yield on Fund Units (Note 1)

9.87 %

Capitalized value of actual additions to royalty stream

$ 3,159,467

Volume Weighted Average Price of Fund Units at December 20, 2023

$ 16.29

Number of Units to be exchanged by the Partnership for additions to the Royalty Pool

193,951

Number of Units exchanged in the 2024 Initial Adjustment

(170,561) 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment

23,390









Notes:





1) Current Yield as defined in Amendment No. 2 to the Limited Partnership Agreement of the Partnership dated December 20, 2010. Calculated as follows:



Sum of:







Aggregate cash distributions paid by the Fund during the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 $ 9,904,108





SIFT taxes paid/payable by the Fund during the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 $ 3,559,256



Fund distributions and SIFT taxes paid/payable by the Fund during the 12 months ended December 31, 2023

$ 13,463,364

Weighted (per Fund Unit distribution amounts) average number of Fund Units issued and outstanding during the 12 months ended December 31, 2023 8,375,567



Weighted average distribution per Fund Unit

$ 1.61



Volume Weighted Average Price of Fund Units at December 20, 2023

$ 16.29

Current Yield on Fund Units

9.8678 %

Special Conversion Distribution

The Conversion Distribution ("Conversion Distribution") payable by the Partnership to SIR for December 31, 2024 has been finalized. The aggregate amount of the Conversion Distribution is $36,292. The annual Conversion Distribution (or Refund) can only be calculated once the actual revenue for the 52-weeks ended December 31, 2024 for the new restaurant added to the Royalty Pool effective January 1, 2024, and the number of additional Class B GP Units that will be converted to Class A GP Units for the Second Incremental Adjustment related to the January 1, 2024 new additional restaurant, is known with certainty. The amount of the Conversion Distribution is equal to the aggregate distributions declared per Fund unit, adjusted for the impact of the SIFT tax paid or payable, for the preceding calendar year of $1.5516 multiplied by 23,390, which is the number of Class B GP Units that are converted into Class A GP Units as a result of the 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment. The Conversion Distribution has been declared effective December 31, 2024 and will be paid on January 31, 2025.

Capital Structure

Following the 2025 Initial Adjustment, the 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment and the 2025 Adjustment for Reduction, all effective January 1, 2025, SIR will own, control and hold 1,569,147 Class A GP Units, representing the equivalent of 15.78% of the units of the Fund on a fully diluted basis, compared to 10.55% as at December 31, 2024. SIR's Class A GP Units currently represent 100% of the issued and outstanding Class A GP Units.

















Issued and Outstanding

Units, & Additional Units

resulting from 2025

Adjustments to Royalty Pool Calculation of SIR's share of the Fund on a Fully Diluted Basis

















Public Float at December 31, 2024



8,375,567

















Class A GP Units held by SIR as at December 31, 2024 (convertible



to Units on a one-for-one basis)



987,835 Add / (Subtract):





























Class A GP Units per the 2025 Initial Adjustment 775,976

Class A GP Units per the 2024 Second Incremental Adjustment 23,390

Class A GP Units per the 2025 Adjustment for Reduction (218,054)

















Number of fully-diluted Units





9,944,714



































Number of fully diluted Units available for exchange by

SIR effective January 1, 2025





1,569,147

















Percentage of fully-diluted Units available for exchange

by SIR effective January 1, 2025





15.78 %

Subsequent to the aforementioned exchanges, SIR owns, controls and holds 96,007,138 Class B GP Units, which are convertible in certain circumstances (based on the addition of further new restaurants to Royalty Pooled Restaurants) into Class A GP Units on a one-for-one basis. Other than as described herein, none are currently convertible. If converted, the resulting Class A GP Units would, subject to the Partnership's right to re-convert them back into Class B GP Units in certain circumstances (based on the new restaurants' performance being below 80% of the original expectations and restaurant closures), also be exchangeable on a one-for-one basis into units of the Fund. The 96,007,138 Class B GP Units currently represent 100% of the issued and outstanding Class B GP Units.

The Fund expects there will be a 2025 Second Incremental Adjustment effective January 1, 2026 and an associated Conversion Distribution or Refund declared effective December 31, 2025, as both related to the four new restaurants that that were added to the Royalty Pool effective January 1, 2025. The amount of such adjustment and distribution cannot be determined at this time.

SIR and Peter Fowler (who beneficially owns 31,500 units of the Fund apart from SIR's holdings), who are affiliated, may be considered under applicable securities laws to be acting jointly or in concert. This news release is not confirmation of same, and the 15.78% equivalent Fund unit holding, represented by SIR's Class A GP Units noted above would increase to 16.10%, taking into account such additional units of the Fund.

Except for the foregoing, SIR is not acting in concert with any other person, including any of its shareholders, directors or officers, in connection with its holdings of the Fund or the Partnership, and thus any holdings that they may have in the Fund are not included in this report.

The transactions noted herein took place privately.

SIR holds its interests in the Partnership for investment purposes and in connection with its operation of its restaurant business, which produces the revenues from which the Partnership and the Fund derive their income via a trademark License and Royalty Agreement and loan entered into in connection with the Fund's IPO.

SIR may, depending on market and other conditions, increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over units of the Fund, or (as applicable) securities of the Partnership, through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible or exchangeable securities or otherwise.

SIR has entered into a number of material agreements with the Fund and/or the Partnership, which are described in the final prospectus of the Fund dated October 1, 2004. In addition to the royalty generated by any new SIR restaurants added to Royalty Pooled Restaurants, the consideration paid by SIR for its Class A GP Units and Class B GP Units was the transfer of certain trademarks, as described in the final prospectus of the Fund. Certain amendments to the Declaration of Trust and other material agreements were approved at a Special Meeting of Unitholders held on December 20, 2010. They are filed on SEDAR + under the Fund's profile.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill®, with 36 locations, and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar®, with 13 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including Reds® Square One, the Loose Moose Tap & Grill® and Edna + Vita™. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns two Duke's Refresher® & Bar locations, in downtown Toronto, and one seasonal Signature restaurant, Abbey's Bakehouse®, which are currently not in consideration to be part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR Corp. or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

Caution concerning forward-looking statements

Certain statements contained in this report, or incorporated herein by reference, including the information set forth as to the future financial or operating performance of the Fund or SIR, that are not current or historical factual statements may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements concerning the objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of the Fund, the SIR Holdings Trust (the "Trust"), the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership"), SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, are forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "should", "would", 'could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and other similar terminology and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund, the Trust, the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Risks related to forward-looking statements include, among other things, challenges presented by a number of factors, including: market conditions at the time of this filing; competition; changes in demographic trends; weather; changing consumer preferences and discretionary spending patterns; changes in consumer confidence; changes in national and local business and economic conditions; pandemics or other material outbreaks of disease or safety issues affecting humans or animals or food products; the ability to maintain staffing levels; the impact of inflation, including on input prices and wages; the impact of the war in the Ukraine; changes in tariffs and international trade; changes in foreign exchange and interest rates; changes in availability of credit; legal proceedings and challenges to intellectual property rights; dependence of the Fund on the financial condition of SIR; legislation and governmental regulation, including the cost and/or availability of labour as it relates to changes in minimum wage rates or other changes to labour legislation and forced closures of or other limits placed on restaurants and bars; laws affecting the sale and use of alcohol (including availability and enforcement); changes in cannabis laws; changes in environmental laws; privacy matters; accounting policies and practices; changes in tax laws; the impact of cybersecurity breaches; and the results of operations and financial condition of SIR. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Many of these issues can affect the Fund's or SIR's actual results and could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Fund or SIR. There can be no assurance that SIR will remain compliant in the future with all of its financial covenants under the Credit Agreement and imposed by the lender. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not place undue reliance on them. The Fund and SIR expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly disclose or release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on Management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and the Fund and SIR do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Fund or SIR. For more information concerning risks and uncertainties, please refer to the 'Risk Factors' in the Fund's March 14, 2024 Annual Information Form, for the period ended December 31, 2023, and the Fund and SIR's most recent interim and / or annual filings, which are available under the Fund's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

