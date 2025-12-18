SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces Filing of SIR Corp. Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) (the "Fund") today announced that SIR Corp. ("SIR" or the "Company"), the operating entity from which the Fund's equity income is ultimately derived, has filed its financial results for the 12-week period ended November 23, 2025 ("Q1 2026"). SIR's unaudited interim consolidated financial statements and management's discussion & analysis ("MD&A") for Q1 2026 can be accessed via the Fund's profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca under "Other", or the SIR website at www.sircorp.com/sir-royalty-income-fund/financial-reports.

Q1 2026 Business Update

Food and beverage revenue from corporate restaurant operations increased by 10.3% to $64.7 million, compared to $58.7 million for the 12-week period ended November 17, 2024 ("Q1 2025").

Consolidated Same Store Sales ("SSS") (1) increased by 8.3%.

increased by 8.3%. On September 1, 2025, SIR temporarily closed the Jack Astor's® location in Barrie, Ontario for a period of 30 days for a major renovation and to train personnel on a new service package, including new food and beverage menus, before re-opening on October 1, 2025. This renovation also included the unveiling of SIR's new concept, Freida's Beverage Kitchen TM ("Freida's") at this location. SIR has revamped the menu so that every dish is designed for sharing, making each meal at Jack Astor's and Freida's an event to mix, match, and indulge together. SIR has developed Freida's as a place where the art of cocktail creation is crafted and celebrated through iconic categories of Margaritas, Classics, Dirty Sodas and more. With the combination of Jack Astor's and Freida's, SIR is defining a new era of social dining, with two distinct identities under one roof.

On September 15, 2025, SIR closed the Duke's Refresher® + Bar ("Duke's Refresher") location at the intersection of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue due to current economic conditions and the anticipated impact of the current six-month closure of Queen Street East in downtown Toronto due to construction activity.

Subsequent Event

On December 3, 2025, SIR opened a new Jack Astor's + Freida's location in Oshawa, Ontario. This new location is expected to be added to the Royalty Pooled Restaurants effective January 1, 2027.

Results of Operations Summary

SIR has advised the Fund that food and beverage revenue from corporate restaurant operations totaled $64.7 million in Q1 2026, an increase of 10.3% compared to $58.7 million in Q1 2025. The increase was primarily attributable to consolidated SSS(1) growth of 8.3% for the quarter and the opening of a new Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® ("Scaddabush") location in Barrie, Ontario during Q4 2025, partially offset by the permanent closures of the Jack Astor's locations in North York, Ontario (closed on September 4, 2024) and Longueuil, Quebec (closed on April 27, 2025), as well as the Duke's Refresher location at Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue in Toronto (closed on September 15, 2025).

Same Store Sales(1) ($000s) 12-Week Period Ended November 23, 2025 12-Week Period Ended November 17, 2024 Variance Jack Astor's 37,538 35,070 7.0 % Scaddabush 19,291 18,020 7.1 % Signature Restaurants 5,816 4,761 22.2 % Same Store Sales(1) 62,645 57,851 8.3 %

SSS(1) performance includes all SIR restaurants, except for those restaurants that were not open for the entire comparable periods in Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2025. Accordingly, SSS(1) performance for Q1 2026 does not include the new Scaddabush restaurant in Barrie, Ontario, the closed Jack Astor's locations in North York, Ontario and Longueuil, Quebec, and the Duke's Refresher at the intersection of Queen Street East and Broadview Avenue (now closed), since these were not open for both comparable periods in Fiscal 2026 and Fiscal 2025. The seasonal Abbey's Bakehouse® is also not included as it is not a SIR restaurant.

Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) was $5.8 million for Q1 2026, compared to ($5.3) million for Q1 2025. The positive variance primarily reflects increased earnings from restaurant operations and changes in the amortized cost of the Ordinary LP Units and Class A Units of the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership (the "Partnership") that SIR holds. These non-cash changes, which resulted in income of $4.9 million in Q1 2026 and an expense of $3.7 million in Q1 2025, are due to variations in the underlying unit price of the Fund compared to the end of Fiscal 2025 and Fiscal 2024, respectively.

Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)(2) were $0.8 million in Q1 2026 compared to ($1.6) million in Q1 2025. The positive variance in Q1 2026 is primarily attributable to a $2.1 million increase in earnings before interest and income taxes and a $0.2 million decrease in other expenses.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As at November 23, 2025, SIR had cash of $10.2 million (net of the cash balance of the Partnership) compared to $12.5 million as at August 31, 2025, and had drawn approximately $37.2 million against the $68.0 million maximum principal borrowing amount under the Company's credit facility.

Outlook

SIR continues to monitor consumer spending behavior in light of current evolving macroeconomic factors, including inflation, interest rates and the impact of new cross-border tariffs between Canada and the United States, and their potential impact on the Canadian economy and consumer confidence. Ongoing business impacts due to changes in the minimum wage and rising commodity costs have been influential in the bar and restaurant industry's changes in pricing overall.

SIR continues to innovate and provide immersive new product and service offerings to increase dine-in guest visits to its restaurants and to capitalize on the growth of take-out and delivery services in commercial foodservice.

The new Scaddabush location in Barrie, Ontario (opened in June 2025) is expected to be added to the Royalty Pooled Restaurants effective January 1, 2026.

The permanently closed Jack Astor's restaurant in the Greenfield Park neighborhood of Longueuil, Quebec (closed on April 27, 2025) will cease to be a Royalty Pooled Restaurant effective January 1, 2026.

The new Jack Astor's + Freida's location in Oshawa, Ontario (opened in December 2025) is expected to be added to the Royalty Pooled Restaurants effective January 1, 2027.

SIR has leased two properties – in Windsor, Ontario and Aurora, Ontario – upon which it plans to develop two new Scaddabush locations. There can be no assurance at this time that these planned new restaurants will be opened, or that either of these two new locations will become part of the Royalty Pooled Restaurants.

SIR is pursuing additional sites to continue the successful growth of Scaddabush. SIR will also continue its practice of investing in existing restaurants to drive improved sales and earnings. In consideration of the ongoing economic and market conditions mentioned above, restaurant opening and renovation plans will be reviewed regularly and adjusted as necessary.

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Earnings(2)

The following table reconciles net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) to Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)(2) for the 12-week periods ended November 23, 2025 and November 17, 2024.



12-Week Period

Ended November 23,

2025 12-Week Period

Ended November 17,

2024

(in thousands of dollars) (unaudited)



Net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period 5,837 (5,299) Change in amortized cost of Ordinary LP Units and Class A LP Units of the Partnership (4,949) 3,704 Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss)(2) 888 (1,595)

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill® with 36 locations, and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 14 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind "Signature" brands including The Loose Moose®, Reds® Square One and Edna + VitaTM. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns a Duke's Refresher® + Bar location, which is currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

(1) Same store sales ("SSS") and same store sales growth ("SSSG") are non-GAAP financial measures and do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). However, SIR believes that SSS and SSSG are useful measures and provide investors with an indication of the change in year-over-year sales. SIR's method of calculating SSS and SSSG may differ from those of other issuers and accordingly, SSS and SSSG may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. SSSG is the percentage increase in SSS over the prior comparable period. SSS includes revenue from all SIR restaurants except for those restaurants that were not open for the entire comparable period and Abbey's Bakehouse in Muskoka, Ontario as it is not a SIR restaurant. When a SIR Restaurant is closed, the revenue for the closed restaurant is excluded from the calculation of SSS for both the quarter in which the restaurant is closed and the current year-to-date.

(2) Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) is calculated by removing the change in amortized cost of the Ordinary LP Units and Class A LP Units of the Partnership from the net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) for the period. Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP financial measure and does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management believes that in addition to net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss), Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) is a useful supplemental measure to evaluate SIR's performance. Changes in the amortized cost of the Ordinary LP Units and Class A LP Units of the Partnership is a non-cash transaction and varies with changes in the market price of the Fund units. The exclusion of the change in amortized cost of the Ordinary LP Units and Class A LP Units of the Partnership eliminates this non-cash impact. Management cautions investors that Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) should not replace net income (loss) and comprehensive income (loss) or cash flows from operating, investing and financing activities (as determined in accordance with IFRS), as an indicator of SIR's performance. SIR's method of calculating Adjusted Net Earnings (Loss) may differ from the methods used by other issuers. Please refer to the reconciliation of net loss and comprehensive loss to Adjusted Net Earnings for Q1 2026 provided in this news release.

Caution concerning forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release, or incorporated herein by reference, including the information set forth as to the future financial or operating performance of the Fund or SIR, that are not current or historical factual statements may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Statements concerning the objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and the business, operations, financial performance and condition of the Fund, the SIR Holdings Trust (the "Trust"), the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, are forward-looking statements. The words "may", "will", "should", "would", 'could", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate" and other similar terminology and the negative of such expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Fund, the Trust, the Partnership, SIR, the SIR Restaurants or industry results, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance, achievements or developments expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements reflect Management's current expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this document. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking statements and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. Risks related to forward-looking statements include, among other things, challenges presented by a number of factors, including: market conditions at the time of this filing; competition; changes in demographic trends; weather; changing consumer preferences and discretionary spending patterns; changes in consumer confidence; changes in national and local business and economic conditions; pandemics or other material outbreaks of disease or safety issues affecting humans or animals or food products; the ability to maintain staffing levels; the impact of inflation, including on input prices and wages; the impact of the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East; changes in tariffs and international trade; changes in foreign exchange and interest rates; changes in availability of credit; legal proceedings and challenges to intellectual property rights; dependence of the Fund on the financial condition of SIR; legislation and governmental regulation, including the cost and/or availability of labour as it relates to changes in minimum wage rates or other changes to labour legislation and forced closures of or other limits placed on restaurants and bars; laws affecting the sale and use of alcohol (including availability and enforcement); changes in cannabis laws; changes in environmental laws; privacy matters; accounting policies and practices; changes in tax laws; the impact of cybersecurity breaches; and the results of operations and financial condition of SIR. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. Many of these issues can affect the Fund's or SIR's actual results and could cause their actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, the Fund or SIR. There can be no assurance that SIR will remain compliant in the future with all of its financial covenants under the Credit Agreement and imposed by the lender. Given these uncertainties, readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and should not place undue reliance on them. The Fund and SIR expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to publicly disclose or release any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements are based on Management's current plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions, and the Fund and SIR do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements should assumptions related to these plans, estimates, projections, beliefs and opinions change, except as expressly required by applicable securities laws.

All of the forward-looking statements made herein are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to, or effects on, the Fund or SIR. For more information concerning risks and uncertainties, please refer to the 'Risk Factors' in the Fund's March 13, 2025 Annual Information Form, for the period ended December 31, 2024, and the Fund and SIR's most recent interim and / or annual filings, which are available under the Fund's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

