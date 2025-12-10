SIR Royalty Income Fund Announces December 2025 Distribution and Special Year-End Distribution

BURLINGTON, ON, Dec. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSX: SRV.UN) ("the Fund") today declared a cash distribution of $0.10 per unit for the period November 1, 2025 to November 30, 2025 (the "December Distribution"). The Fund also declared a special year-end cash distribution of $0.035 per unit (the "Special Distribution"). The December Distribution and the Special Distribution will be payable on December 31, 2025 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on December 19, 2025.

The Trustees of the Fund believe the Special Distribution to be paid on December 31, 2025 is prudent and appropriate, as the Fund has excess distributable cash available.

About SIR Royalty Income Fund

The Fund is a trust governed by the laws of the province of Ontario that receives distribution income from its investment in the SIR Royalty Limited Partnership and interest income from the SIR Loan. The Fund intends to pay distributions to unitholders on a monthly basis.

About SIR Corp.

SIR Corp. ("SIR") is a privately held Canadian corporation that owns a portfolio of 54 restaurants in Canada. SIR's Concept brands include Jack Astor's Bar and Grill® with 36 locations and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar® with 14 locations. SIR also operates one-of-a-kind Signature brands including The Loose Moose®, Reds® Square One and Edna + VitaTM. All trademarks related to the Concept and Signature brands noted above are used by SIR under a License and Royalty Agreement with SIR Royalty Limited Partnership. SIR also owns one Duke's Refresher® + Bar location, which is currently not part of the Royalty Pool. For more information on SIR or the SIR Royalty Income Fund, please visit www.sircorp.com.

SOURCE SIR Royalty Income Fund

For further information, please contact: Jeff Good, Chief Financial Officer, Tel: 905-681-2997; Bruce Wigle, Bay Street Communications, Tel: 647-496-7856