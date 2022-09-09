SIP NIAGARA INVITES YOU TO A 2-DAY FOOD & BEVERAGE FESTIVAL

Embrace Canadian outdoor Fall fun in the heart of Niagara on the shores of Lake Ontario.

OCTOBER 1ST & 2ND, 2022

12 PM – 7 PM

CHARLES DALEY PARK

LINCOLN, ON

AGES 19+

JOIN US FOR OUR 2ND ANNUAL 2-DAY EXPERIENCE LOCATED IN LINCOLN, ONTARIO.

LINCOLN, ON, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Created by Jeremy Parsons, culinary mixologist and host of the Gastro Guru TV show, and Lizette Garcia del Prado, hospitality expert;

SIP Niagara is an immersive festival that elevates and attracts food and beverage lovers with entertaining experiences that inspire their own gastronomic dreams.

Come SIP and Savour with over 60 wineries, distilleries, and restaurants from near and far.

Beer and Cider lovers, check out THE SIPTOBERFEST Haus paired with a gourmet sausage grill and snacks!

SIPPERS will enjoy a true Canadian raw bar and delight in Breaking SIP's very own world record of the largest DIY Caesar bar with over 186 unique ingredients.

The SIP WELL space integrates wellness and lifestyle, by showcasing one of the hottest BEVERAGE trends that include; organic, low sugar, low alcohol drinks.

SIP AND SHOP, The Thanksgiving pop-up market just in time for the holidays.

This 100k+ sq ft open-air waterfront Festival is located at

Charles Daley Park, 1969 N Service Rd, Jordan Station, ON L0R 1S0

Live music with Ontario's top classic rock band, Vinyl Flux, and DJs spinning live for 2 days.

Watch LIVE while they film "The Gastro Guru" airing on Amazon Prime.

This Festival is working with the Town of Lincoln to help bring greater awareness to their new Benchlands and Wanderers Welcome initiatives, making SIP Niagara a strategic and consistent promotional partner of tourism to the region.

@culinarydrinks @sip.niagara

www.sipniagara.com

For further information: Media inquiries and more information: Jennifer Rabanillo, 416-888-4191, [email protected]; Festival communications: Lizette Garcia, 786.863.9636, [email protected]