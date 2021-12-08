Sinopé Technologies awarded Grand Prize Winner of the 2021 Integrated Home Competition held by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency

It is the first time that a Canadian company has been awarded a Grand Prize Winner by the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE) in over 15 years. A Grand Prize is not awarded every year, only when the judges feel an entry truly excels.

"Sinopé Technologies' Home Energy Management Ecosystems embody the core functionality of the CEE Integrated Home," said Alice Rosenberg, Principal Program Manager. "CEE is incredibly excited to see the Home Energy Management Ecosystem provide a connected, energy saving experience that consumers will love."

The feedback received after thorough examination of the products, platform and entire application was very positive. "The judges were impressed by the comprehensive whole home solution. The app functionality is robust and demonstrates great innovation, particularly with the Éco Sinopé feature. The variety of products offered addresses the largest loads in the home, as well as those that consumers tend to prioritize, like lighting."

The Judging Panel included individuals with expertise in usability, interoperability, integrated demand-side management (IDSM) program administration, product installation, specific technology performance, sales, and design. Entries were demonstrated remotely or installed in-person at the UL Lighting Test Laboratory in Allentown, PA.

Among Sinopé Technologies products part of the winning ecosystems are the Sinopé-branded smart thermostats for electric heating, floor heating and low-voltage, the new adaptive phase dimmer, the smart plug and smart outlet, and the water heater controllers that will be commercialized in early 2022.

''As energy management specialists, we are thrilled to see that key American and Canadian industry players put Sinopé Technologies forward to help consumers and power utilities optimize the electricity use,'' commented Maxime Labonté, Chief Commercial Officer at Sinopé Technologies.

The Competition is organized by the Air-Conditioning, Heating, and Refrigeration Institute (AHRI), the American Lighting Association (ALA), the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE), and UL. It is sponsored by over thirty energy efficiency utilities, trade associations, and research entities across the United States and Canada, including the U.S. Department of Energy, Natural Resources Canada, and the American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy.

The CEE Integrated Home Competition Awards Webinar presenting the Grand Prize Winner and other awards will be taking place on December 8 at 3:00 pm Eastern time. This event is free and open to the public. To attend this webinar, please register here .

About Sinopé Technologies

Sinopé Technologies is Canada's largest smart devices manufacturer for the residential and multi-residential sectors. In addition to creating Sinopé-branded products, Sinopé Technologies designs smart devices and management platforms for many other renowned companies across North America. Specializing in energy efficiency, Sinopé Technologies also supports numerous electricity suppliers and entrepreneurs to optimize energy consumption.

About the Consortium for Energy Efficiency (CEE)

As the Consortium for Energy Efficiency, United States and Canadian efficiency program administrators develop cutting-edge strategies to accelerate commercialization of energy efficient solutions to benefit gas and electric customers, utility systems, and the environment.

About the CEE Integrated Home

The CEE Integrated Home is a connected, fuel neutral, interactive, and efficient home where devices and systems effectively communicate to provide new customers, utility systems, and societal value. It emphasizes home solutions that can react to the dynamic energy value based on time and location, allowing utilities and program administrators to manage to their core mission of maintaining a safe, low cost, and reliable energy experience. The annual Integrated Home Competition supports this vision through public promotion of commercially available solutions that are simple, reliable, well-designed, and highly functional. Guided by a consumer-focused lens, the Competition recognizes innovative products and systems that provide an added value to homeowners' energy experience through improved customization and personalization. It provides a platform for distinguishing innovation in service to integrated demand side management objectives, including traditional energy savings.

SOURCE Sinopé Technologies Inc

For further information: Désirée Larocque, Sinopé Technologies, 450-741-7700, ext. 5111, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.sinopetech.com/

