Sinochem Holdings secures over $13 billion in procurement at 7th CIIE, enhancing global industrial collaboration

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China on November 5, 2024. Sinochem Holdings, one of the world's leading chemical conglomerates, participated in the event for the seventh consecutive year. Leveraging its international operations, the company organized five overseas subsidiaries for the event to deepen global industrial cooperation and share opportunities in the Chinese market.

During a dedicated signing ceremony, Sinochem Holdings secured procurement agreements with over 20 companies from more than 10 countries and regions, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Japan, France, Malaysia, the US, Germany, India, Thailand, and China's Taiwan region. These agreements spanned various sectors, such as crude oil, petroleum products, high-quality chemicals, food, agricultural products, high-end intelligent equipment, technology research, and digital production services, totaling over $13.6 billion.

Sinochem Holdings emphasized its strategy of expanding diverse import channels to ensure supply chain stability. Partnerships with renowned companies such as Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Petroleum, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Vitol Group, TotalEnergies, CHIMEI, Kao Corporation, and Sri Trang Group enabled the import of high-quality crude oil, petroleum products, methanol, engineering plastics, emulsifiers, industrial salt, and natural rubber. By collaborating with upstream energy and chemical companies, Sinochem Holdings is enhancing quality import channels to stabilize domestic supply chains.

Furthermore, Sinochem Holdings focuses on new productive forces and is committed to promoting high-quality development in domestic industries. The company has been dedicating to enhancing the business presence of its overseas subsidiaries in China, empowering domestic industries with advanced global technologies. Five participating subsidiaries—Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Adisseo (France), Elkem (Norway), KraussMaffei (Germany), and Prometeon Tyre Group (Italy)—showcased innovative technologies and solutions in areas like biotech breeding, digital agriculture, animal nutrition, new chemical materials, low-altitude economy, additive manufacturing, high-end tires, and green low-carbon technologies. These companies signed multiple supply agreements with Chinese clients at the CIIE, generating sales exceeding $1.5 billion.

