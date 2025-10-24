Singtel's RE:AI Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Southeast Asia Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition for Excellence in GPU-as-a-Service Innovation

By integrating compute, connectivity, applications and orchestration, RE:AI sets new standards for AI infrastructure excellence and enterprise-scale GPU-as-a-Service delivery.

SAN ANTONIO, Oct. 24, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Singtel's AI cloud service, RE:AI, by its digital infrastructure arm Digital InfraCo, has received the 2025 Southeast Asia Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition in the GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) industry for its outstanding achievements in strategic foresight, innovation and execution. This recognition highlights RE:AI's consistent leadership in advancing AI infrastructure, strengthening its competitive position, and delivering secure, scalable and sustainable solutions that empower enterprise transformation in the digital age.

This recognition highlights RE:AI’s consistent leadership in advancing AI infrastructure, strengthening its competitive position, and delivering secure, scalable and sustainable solutions that empower enterprise transformation in the digital age.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Singtel's RE:AI excelled in both, demonstrating a deep understanding of market dynamics and a clear ability to align long-term growth strategies with evolving enterprise and government needs. "A holistic approach that combines innovation, scalability and sovereign-first infrastructure gives RE:AI a unique competitive advantage in Southeast Asia's AI landscape," said Renato Pasquini, Vice President, Research at Frost & Sullivan. "By leveraging its extensive data center assets, advanced connectivity and patented Paragon platform, RE:AI delivers GPU-as-a-Service solutions that not only meet current AI demands but also anticipate future enterprise requirements."

Guided by a forward-looking growth strategy, Singtel has built a robust foundation for AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. RE:AI provides enterprises with on-demand access to high-performance GPUs such as NVIDIA H100s and GB200. The business has further plans to deploy next-generation GB300 Grace Blackwell Superchips in 2026. Beyond GPUaaS, RE:AI integrates compute, storage, and orchestration via Singtel's proprietary Paragon software, offering a unified, end-to-end service that few competitors globally can match.

Innovation is central to RE:AI's competitive strategy. By maintaining full-stack control--including data centers, network connectivity, AI compute and applications orchestration--RE:AI ensures unmatched reliability, sovereignty, and adaptability. Its AI infrastructure supports mission-critical workloads across regulated sectors, such as government, finance, research, and healthcare, enabling compliance without compromising performance.

"We created RE:AI with the mission of enabling sovereign AI uses case by making AI open, accessible, secured and scalable. The capabilities are anchored by our patented Paragon orchestration platform and hyperconnected, sustainable AI-ready data centres. By providing secure, scalable and reliable AI services across the entire value chain, from network connectivity to GPU-powered processing, application management and cloud delivery through RE:AI, we empower enterprises to transform with AI as their trusted partner. Paragon, our award-winning platform, enables telecom network operators to evolve into sovereign AI providers, unlocking new growth opportunities powered by AI. We're pleased that the unique competitive advantages of our RE:AI cloud service and Paragon platform have not only resonated in the marketplace but also been recognised by Frost & Sullivan. This acknowledgement is timely as we expand RE:AI into the region with our diverse partner ecosystem to accelerate AI adoption and drive innovation and growth," said Bill Chang, Chief Executive Officer, Digital InfraCo, Singtel.

As the first mover in Singapore's AI infrastructure space, Singtel has set the pace for regional leadership through sustained investment and expansion. Its data center portfolio, led by DC Tuas (a 58 MW facility under development), will play a pivotal role in nearly doubling its total capacity across Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia to 200 MW by 2026. This expansion reflects Singtel's commitment to providing enterprises with low-latency, compliant, and high-performance AI environments that meet local and global standards.

RE:AI's global partnerships with providers like Vultr, Nscale, and GMI Cloud, and collaborations with major hyperscalers, also empowers enterprises with flexibility and choice to deploy AI workloads seamlessly across multi-cloud environments.

Sustainability is a cornerstone of RE:AI's strategy. By deploying liquid cooling technologies and energy-efficient designs across its AI farms, RE:AI significantly reduces energy consumption while maintaining high performance. Complemented by renewable energy initiatives and advanced automation, RE:AI's infrastructure aligns with global carbon reduction goals and supports customers in meeting their net-zero commitments.

RE:AI's service excellence is equally distinguished by its predictive and proactive operations model. Through AI-powered analytics and real-time monitoring across every GPU and data hall, RE:AI maintains optimal uptime and system performance with minimal intervention. This approach is supported by a dedicated customer success function that ensures feedback-driven enhancements and empowers clients to unlock the full potential of AI in their operations.

Frost & Sullivan commends RE:AI for its leadership in shaping the future of AI infrastructure in Southeast Asia. Its sovereign-first strategy, sustainable innovation, and seamless ecosystem integration position it as the preferred partner for enterprises seeking to scale AI capabilities securely and efficiently.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Competitive Strategy Leadership Recognition to companies that demonstrate outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations driving industry transformation through innovation and strategic excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: [email protected]

About Singtel

Singtel is a leading Asian communications technology group, operating next-generation connectivity, digital infrastructure and digital businesses including regional data centre arm Nxera and regional IT services arm NCS. The Group has presence in Asia, Australia and Africa and reaches over 800 million mobile customers in 20 countries.

For consumers, Singtel delivers a complete and integrated suite of services, including mobile, broadband and TV. For enterprises, Singtel offers a complementary array of workforce mobility solutions, data hosting, cloud, network infrastructure, analytics and cyber security capabilities.

Singtel is dedicated to continuous innovation, harnessing technology to create new and exciting customer experiences, support enterprises in their digital transformation and shape a more sustainable, digital future.

For more information, visit www.singtel.com.

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan