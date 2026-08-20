Sinclair Oil Reimagines Loyalty to Drive Increased Visit Frequency and More Fuel Purchases with Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay

Game-linked rewards drive 42% more site visits and 9.7% increase in fuel purchases via DINOPAY app

MONTREAL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Mistplay announced today the results of its partnership with Sinclair Oil, which innovated its DINOPAY® loyalty program through game-linked rewards powered by Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay solution. The initiative delivered significant improvements in customer visit frequency and engagement, with the LoyaltyPlay campaign driving 42% more site visits and a 9.7% increase in fuel purchases for Sinclair, highlighting a clear opportunity for fuel and convenience retailers.

Traditional loyalty programs in fuel retail often struggle with the fundamental constraint of extended gaps between engagement as customers naturally space out fill-ups. As a long-standing innovator in the industry, Sinclair was looking to differentiate their loyalty program offers to keep DINOPAY® members active between visits while providing a tangible incentive to return to the pump sooner.

With Mistplay's LoyaltyPlay solution, Sinclair embedded game-linked offers directly into DINOPAY®, allowing customers to earn fuel discounts by playing popular mobile games promoted within the app. Unlike traditional point-based mechanics, the program ties rewards directly to purchases, creating a clear line from engagement to redemption.

Through the campaign spanning Nov 2025 – June 2026, Sinclair transformed digital gameplay into measurable real-world results across its retail fuel network. Key performance highlights include:

42% increase in site visits among highly engaged members

1.7% faster return trips for customers who participated in mobile gameplay

13% of monthly active members engaged within the first 6 months

9.7% increase in fuel purchases tied to reward redemptions

By rewarding gameplay with real-world fuel savings, retailers can differentiate their loyalty program while driving increased visit frequency, faster re-engagement, and higher-value transactions.

"LoyaltyPlay gave us a compelling way to motivate repeat visits and increase engagement through interactive customer experiences – all connected to Sinclair Top Tier™ Gasoline," said Nick Gauger, Manager, Loyalty & Marketing at Sinclair Oil. "The program helped accelerate return trips and deepen engagement with the DINOPAY app."

Jennifer Taylor-Glick, Director of Customer Success for LoyaltyPlay, added: "Sinclair's success with LoyaltyPlay validates our vision of transforming gameplay into real-world impact. As marketers demand more measurable, performance-driven solutions, LoyaltyPlay's rewarded gaming approach is proving to be a powerful driver of loyalty, repeat visits, and incremental revenue."

The partnership illustrates how fuel retailers can find new avenues of growth by moving beyond traditional discount-based loyalty. By connecting customer leisure behavior to fuel rewards, brands and retailers can create more compelling engagement and drive measurable improvements in visit frequency and purchase behavior.

About Sinclair Oil

Sinclair Oil, an HF Sinclair brand, is one of the oldest continuous brands in the energy business. Recognized for its iconic dinosaur, there are more than 1,900 independent Sinclair-branded and licensed stations throughout the country. DINOPAY® is an app-based payment system that allows users to pay for fuel and in-store items with their mobile device, track receipts, utilize fuel discounts and locate the nearest Sinclair location.

About Mistplay

Mistplay is a pioneer of play-and-earn, providing rewarded solutions to mobile advertisers and publishers since 2015. Mistplay powers LoyaltyPlay, a mobile gaming engagement platform that enables retailers from finance, restaurant, convenience, and more industries to embed game-linked rewards into customer apps, driving visit frequency, redemption rates, and loyalty depth. Learn more at business.mistplay.com.

SOURCE Mistplay

Media Contact: Julia Hong, [email protected]