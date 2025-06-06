SIMPSON OIL ANNOUNCES ITS SUPPORT FOR THE SUNOCO-PARKLAND TRANSACTION

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Simpson Oil Limited ("Simpson Oil"), the largest shareholder of Parkland Corporation ("Parkland"), holding 19.8% of Parkland's outstanding common shares, announced today that it is supportive of, and intends to vote all of its common shares in favor of, the proposed transaction involving Parkland and Sunoco LP ("Sunoco").

As a long-term shareholder since 2017, Simpson Oil has been an advocate for the significant opportunities available to Parkland with a clear strategic direction overseen by capable leadership free of conflicts and self-interest. A combination with Sunoco will allow Parkland to benefit from operating under a first-class management team with a proven track record of value creation. This should address the lamentable governance and performance issues which have plagued Parkland for years.

Parkland's shareholders have the ability to participate in a combined Sunoco-Parkland entity via SunocoCorp units. Simpson Oil believes the proposed transaction is a favourable outcome for Parkland investors.

The information contained in this press release does not and is not intended to constitute a solicitation of a proxy within the meaning of applicable corporate and securities laws. Simpson Oil is not making any recommendation to Parkland shareholders regarding the proposed transaction, including whether any shareholder should vote in favor of the proposed transaction.

Simpson Oil is a subsidiary of The Simpson Group, a privately-owned, Cayman Islands-based investment company with diverse holdings in the energy, water, and real estate sectors. Simpson Oil controls or beneficially owns 34,444,050 common shares in the capital of Parkland.

Simpson Oil's head office address is 94 Solaris Avenue - 2nd Floor, PO Box 30745, Camana Bay, Grand Cayman, KY1-1203, Cayman Islands.

Contacts: Kym Zelinski, Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP, 199 Bay Street, Suite 4000, Commerce Court West, M5L 1A9, 1-416-863-2630