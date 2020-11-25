SimplyCast Aids Businesses with COVID-19 Contact Tracing with Contactless Check-in Solution

SimplyCast has launched a new contactless check-in solution to assist organizations with COVID-19 contact tracing.

This solution allows organizations to record visitors by having them send a text to a designated number.

SimplyCast is providing the solution free of charge to Canadian organizations for the remainder of 2020.

DARTMOUTH, NS, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - SimplyCast, an ISO 27001:2013-certified leader in engagement automation is excited to announce its new solution to support organizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. SimplyCast launched a solution to assist with registering visitors to business locations for the purpose of COVID-19 contact tracing.

With COVID-19 affecting communities globally, contact tracing has become paramount as public health agencies trace possible exposures. However, many organizations struggle to maintain accurate records while relying on manual options as there is no universal solution for patron check-ins. This increases the risk of human error and information leakage.

SimplyCast's contactless COVID-19 check-in solution allows business to ensure accuracy of patron visits while reducing workload on staff by using automation. Visitors can log their visits by texting a keyword to a shortcode prior to entering. They then automatically receive a confirmation message. Submissions are stored with the patron's name, mobile number, and a timestamp of the visit. In the event of an exposure risk, records can be exported and shared with health agencies as needed.

"Here in Canada, a second wave is happening and here at SimplyCast we're doing our part to help mitigate the impact of COVID-19 through technology," said Saeed El-Darahali, President and CEO of SimplyCast. "That is why SimplyCast is offering all Canadian organizations, businesses, and SMEs free access to the contactless COVID-19 patron check-in solution for the rest of 2020."

Businesses can learn about the COVID-19 Patron Check-in Solution at a daily webinar hosted at 3:30PM ET via the link found here.

Businesses can sign up to access the solution for free here.

About SimplyCast

SimplyCast is an ISO 27001, 27017, and 27018-certified, leading provider of engagement software for organizations worldwide. Providing both emergency and non-emergency communication technology, SimplyCast offers 20+ communication tools and channels to help organizations maximize their efficiency. With customers in over 175 countries, including many of the most recognized brand names around the globe in retail, non-profit and hospitality industries, SimplyCast provides organizations the ability to effectively reach customers on their preferred mode of communication.

SOURCE SimplyCast.com

For further information: Alissa MacDougall, Content Manager, SimplyCast, [email protected], 866-323-6572 ext. 1403, www.simplycast.com

Related Links

www.simplycast.com

