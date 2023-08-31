SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP. TO PRESENT AT PLANET MICROCAP SHOWCASE: VANCOUVER 2023 ON WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6, 2023

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at 11:00am PST (Local Time – PST). Kathy Casey, CEO of Simply Better Brands, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023

Date: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

Time: 8:00pm Eastern Time (5:00pm Pacific Time)

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2986/48841

If you would like to book 1×1 investor meetings with Simply Better Brands Corp, and to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023, please make sure you are registered here https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/my

1×1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Fairmont Waterfront Vancouver (BC).

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VANCOUVER 2023 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit:

https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]