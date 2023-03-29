SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S TRUBAR BRAND TO ASSIST SODEXO IN ACCELERATING THEIR CLEAN INGREDIENT, PLANT-BASED FOOD EFFORTS

Building on the significant momentum in both the U.S. and Canadian Markets, TRUBAR will now be available via one of the world's largest foodservice companies

VANCOUVER, BC, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce it has entered an agreement with Sodexo a French, multi-national company with 422,000 employees that provides food services, facilities management services, and employee benefits to 100 million consumers daily in 53 countries. This strategic relationship will enable Sodexo to accelerate its clean ingredient, plant-based food initiative and help it achieve its commitment to offer 33% plant-based dishes in their menus by 2025. For the initial launch phase, TRUBAR will begin work in the state of Texas in select micro-markets in Q2 2023. SBBC reports, expanded distribution and consumer demand has the company forecasting TRUBAR Q1 2023 revenues equal to or higher than all of 2022.

Trubars (CNW Group/Simply Better Brands Corp)

"COVID was a significant catalyst to consumers assessing their overall wellness. Never in our history have our consumers demanded cleaner ingredients on what they put in their body, like TRUBAR, or on their body, like our next generation No B.S. Skincare line. We are committed to accelerating science-based solutions in this critical space. As an example, TRUBAR adheres to the strict nutritional guardrails of dairy-free, soy-free, no sugar alcohol, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free while still meeting the high hurdle on indulgent taste. We are excited to commence this initiative with Sodexo as they work to create a better every day for everyone to build a better life for all. As Sodexo's consumers demand a more diverse offering, we are proud to be part of the equation," says Kathy Casey, SBBC CEO.

"Working with SBBC is better for our clients, their customers and the communities we serve," said Sodexo CEO of Food Transformation and Service Operations, Husein Kitabwalla. "Their plant-based, allergen-free approach aligns well with consumer demand in nearly every setting Sodexo serves, from healthcare to universities – from convenience and vending to take-away meals. We are excited to be working together to deliver a better every day for the millions we serve daily."

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille, France, in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve quality of life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 56 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Food and Facilities Management Services, Benefits & Rewards Services, and Personal and Home Services.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation X generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, +1 (855) 553-7441, [email protected]