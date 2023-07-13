SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S TRUBAR BRAND PARTNERS WITH ACOSTA, A LEADING SALES AND MARKETING AGENCY, TO ACCELERATE THEIR CLEAN INGREDIENT, INDULGENT PROTEIN BAR DISTRIBUTION

Capturing growth at approximately 252% vs 1 year-ago with an expected 32% gross margin, TRUBAR preliminarily delivered approximately $19.2 million in revenue in the first half of 2023, while ensuring positive adjusted EBITDA performance

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic agreement with Acosta Sales and Marketing ("Acosta"), a full-service sales and marketing agency made up of more than 20,000 associates that provide support scaling for some of the most recognized CPG brands. Building off significant momentum, TRUBAR will leverage Acosta's extensive sales and distribution network, deep marketing insights, and expertise in retail execution to rapidly expand its reach across the U.S marketplace. Acosta's well-established relationships with retailers and their comprehensive knowledge of consumer preferences will provide the brand with an opportunity to scale across large-format and natural grocery trade channels. This partnership supports TRUBAR'S mission to democratize wellness and introduce their dessert-inspired indulgent-Nutrition TM bars to a much larger consumer base. TRUBAR adheres to the strict nutritional guardrails of dairy-free, soy-free, no sugar alcohol, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free expected by loyal consumers of the brand.

"The indulgent taste and clean ingredient transparency are a differentiator in a growing category where the consumer is demanding more. This demand has TRUBAR growing at approximately 252% vs. YAG with first half preliminary revenue of approximately $19.2 million vs. $4.6 million for the similar period in 2022. Our new relationship with Acosta now expands our capability and reach to activate retail distribution at a faster rate. The additional resources will enable us to keep up with accelerated retailer interest through consumer-centric innovation," says Kathy Casey, Simply Better Brands CEO. Echoing strong consumer interest, Financialbuzz recently recognized TRUBAR as one of the Top 18 items Costco members are raving about this month.

"We are thrilled to partner with Simply Better Brands and TRUBAR, as the brand has built momentum, disrupting the fast-changing protein bar market," said Chris Mathewson, Senior Vice President of Acosta. "As consumers increasingly prioritize health and wellness, TRUBAR offers a perfect solution for those seeking convenient and flavor-forward nutritious on-the-go snack."

About Acosta

Acosta's suite of progressive, commerce-centric solutions enables today's biggest brands, ‎retailers, and foodservice providers to win in the modern marketplace. Since 1927, Acosta has ‎developed trusted relationships and unmatched scale. In a complex and fast-evolving ‎omnichannel world, Acosta's network of companies allows us to connect with shoppers ‎wherever they are. Through data-backed growth strategies and exceptional customer ‎experiences, we are connecting tomorrow's commerce today.‎

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness.. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

