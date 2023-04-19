SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS CORP.'S NO BS SKINCARE BRAND UTILIZES ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE TO INCREASE EFFICIENCY, PROFITABILITY, AND REVENUE ON INNOVATION LAUNCHES

The launch of their Intensive Overnight Acne Patches and Aluminum-Free Deodorant are being used as pilots for the brand's use of AI.

VANCOUVER, BC, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. ("SBBC" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) is pleased to announce the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in its marketing strategies and operations to enhance the customer experience, improve efficiency, and simultaneously increase revenue and advertising profitability on No BS Skincare Brand, its growing clean ingredient skincare brand.

AI algorithms analyze customer data such as purchase history, browsing behavior, and preferences to create individualized experiences for each customer. This innovative technology is helping No BS Skincare continue to deliver on its promise of eliminating b.s. from all aspects of its business, especially marketing and operations. With the help of AI, the brand is personalizing its marketing campaigns and targeting efforts to reach high-converting customer segments with the most relevant and valuable content to them.

"There's too much misinformation in the beauty industry and a lot of brands advertising products with zero value to consumers. We believe that personalized, high-value marketing is how we combat this, and AI is the key to unlocking it," said Diana Briceno, CEO of No BS Skincare. "By leveraging AI technology, we can better understand our customers' needs and preferences, and deliver tailored experiences that exceed their expectations to those who are interested in it."

AI also enables No BS Skincare to optimize its return on ad spend (ROAS) as social advertising costs have skyrocketed. By analyzing data in real-time, AI algorithms can identify the most effective channels and messaging for each customer segment and allocate the correct budget to increase conversion rates and lower customer acquisition costs (CAC). "Our goal is to deliver the right message, to the right person, at the right time and at a cost that makes sense for our business.," added Ruth Cuadrado, VP of Marketing for No BS Skincare. "AI is helping us increase our ROAS, lower CAC, and minimize churn." This milestone solidifies the brand's commitment to staying at the forefront of emerging technologies and applying them to skincare. By utilizing AI in marketing, they are pioneering the way the beauty industry executes marketing.

No BS, who launched in 3,600 CVS stores nationwide in 2022, is expanding its retail presence at CVS through their Beauty on the Go program, offering a curated line of clean and uncomplicated acne solutions for customers on the run. In addition to an expanded distribution footprint, No BS is also adding two new breakthrough products to its lineup: the Intensive Overnight Pimple Patches and an aluminum-free deodorant.

Introducing the Intensive Overnight Pimple Patches

No BS Skincare is excited to announce the launch of its new product, the Intensive Overnight Pimple Patches. Breakouts do not stand a chance against these breathable hydrocolloid stickers packed with Salicylic Acid and Calamine to combat bacteria while promoting rapid healing and preventing scars.

"After extensive research and development, we are proud to offer our customers a highly effective solution for overnight pimple care," said Diana Briceño. "We know that our customers value clean and natural ingredients, which is why we made sure to use only the best in our patches including calamine lotion and salicylic acid, an effective chemical exfoliant and acne fighter that promotes skin cell renewal."

No BS Skincare's Intensive Overnight Pimple Patches are expected to launch in June 2023 on the Company's official website, www.livenobs.com, it's Amazon store, and select retailers.

Introducing a Deodorant with No Bad Stuff

No BS Skincare is also excited to announce the launch of its new aluminum-free deodorant, which battles odor-causing bacteria with probiotics while grapefruit oil-infused starch naturally keeps your skin dry, fresh and healthy all day. It is strong enough to get your pit smell under control, and has been shown to be safe enough to be used anywhere on your body without causing irritation.

"Our customers have been asking for a natural, effective, and non-toxic deodorant, and we are thrilled to offer them one that meets all of their needs," said Diana Briceño. "Our deodorant is made with only the safest and most effective ingredients, making it OK to use anywhere in your body, from your pits, your privates and your feet".

No BS Skincare's aluminum-free deodorant is expected to launch in the 3rd quarter of 2023 on the Company's official website, www.livenobs.com, it's Amazon store, and select retailers.

INFOR Financial

Simply Better Brands Corp. is also announcing that, subject to regulatory approval, it has retained INFOR Financial Inc. ‎‎("INFOR Financial") to provide capital markets advisory and market making services for the ‎Company.‎

The Company has entered a services agreement (the "Agreement") with INFOR Financial, ‎pursuant to which INFOR Financial has agreed to perform the following general capital markets ‎support services:‎

introduce the Company to capital market participants and institutional investors that may ‎include investment funds, mutual funds, private capital sources and other potential ‎strategic investors; and





market making services, with the objective of maintaining active and orderly trading in the ‎market and improving liquidity of the Company's common shares, undertaken by one of ‎INFOR Financial's proprietary traders in compliance with all applicable rules of the TSX Venture ‎Exchange ("TSXV") and the New Self-Regulatory Organization of Canada ("New SRO"), and all applicable laws.‎

For its services, INFOR Financial will be paid a monthly fee of $10,000 CAD, plus applicable ‎tax. The Agreement may be terminated by either party on 30 days' notice, subject to a ‎minimum twelve-month term following its commencement date on April 18, 2023. The Company ‎and INFOR Financial act at arm's length, and to the Company's knowledge INFOR Financial ‎has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, but may acquire ‎securities in the future in connection with additional capital market services that may be ‎provided to the Company. The funds and shares required for the market making service are ‎provided by INFOR Financial. The fee payable by the Company to INFOR Financial is for ‎services only.‎

INFOR Financial will be responsible for the costs it incurs in buying and selling the Company's ‎shares, and no third party will be providing funds or securities for the market making activities. ‎INFOR Financial and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities, but INFOR Financial ‎and/or its clients may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.‎

Vibez Earnout

Further to its news release dated January 25, 2023 and in connection with the Branding Earnout Agreement dated January 25, 2023, the Company has issued 122,918 common shares. The payments contemplated therein remain subject to the review and approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About INFOR Financial

INFOR Financial Inc. is a leading Canadian independent investment bank, a registered investment dealer and a member of the New SRO and the TSXV, among other stock exchanges.

About No B.S. Skincare

No B.S. is on a mission to strip away the B.S. and change beauty for good with safe and healthy skincare that actually does what it says and says what it does. A line of vegan and gluten free products with no harmful petrochemicals, parabens, sulfates, artificial colorants, fragrances, or phthalates - and no animal testing, ever.

The No B.S. brand is committed to ousting beauty industry B.S. with clean ingredients that work smarter to give us healthy, glowing skin. They do not promise a miracle in a bottle: they promise clean formulas, visible results, and a B.S.-free beauty culture we can all get behind. They proudly partner with organizations striving to affect real, positive change such as She Recovers, Feeding America, Project Glimmer, and Lotus House.

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation X generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company's products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, timing and launch of new product offerings including the launch of Intensive Overnight Pimple Patches and its new aluminum-free deodorant; consumer expectations and interest in the Company's products; the anticipated effectiveness of AI on revenue and advertising profitability; and future product expansion plans.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company's annual ‎information form available under the Company's profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

