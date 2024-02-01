SIMPLY BETTER BRANDS ANNOUNCES MANAGEMENT AND BOARD CHANGES

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - Simply Better Brands Corp. (TSXV: SBBC) (OTCQB: PKANF) ("SBBC" or the "Company") announced today that, effective immediately, Kathy Casey has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors (the "Board") to pursue new opportunities. The Company also announces that Paul Norman will step down from the post of Chairman of the Board while remaining an integral part of the Board as a Director.

Concurrent with these changes, the Company announced the elevation of J.R. Kingsley Ward to Chairman of the Board as well as his appointment as Interim Chief Executive Officer until a permanent successor is named. Mr. Ward has more than 30 years' experience initiating, structuring and monetizing investments. He is currently a Managing Partner with VRG Capital which has a wealth of investing experience including active investments in consumer goods companies.

Mr. Ward also serves as Chairman of DATA Communications Management Corp. (TSX: DCM; OTCQX: DCMDF), one of Canada's leading marketing and brand management companies and as Chairman of HEALWELL AI (TSX:AIDX; OTCQX: HWAIF), a healthcare technology company focused on AI and data science for preventative care. In addition to his new roles with SBBC, Mr. Ward will continue to Chair the Board's Audit Committee.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to sincerely thank Kathy for her leadership and contributions to SBBC and to wish her success going forward," said Mr. Ward. "I also want to express our gratitude to Paul for his service as Chairman and for the guidance and counsel he will continue to provide as a Director."

As part of the leadership changes announced today, current SBBC Board members Mr. Norman and Mr. Richard Kellam will assume expanded strategic advisory roles overseeing the business of the Company. Mr. Norman and Mr. Kellam have deep experience in the consumer goods industry, Mr. Norman with Kellogg's, and Mr. Kellam with Mars Inc. In addition, the Board will benefit from the capital markets and transaction advisory experience ‎of Board Member Michael Galloro.‎

"We have an exciting portfolio of emerging brands led by TRUBAR which continues to deliver strong growth and category expansion," said Mr. Ward. "I look forward to building on the potential of these businesses for growth and value creation."

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company's mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation X generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness. For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and ‎‎"forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. ‎Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of ‎management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and ‎assumptions, including, among others, that the Company's financial ‎condition and ‎development ‎plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the ‎regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company's ability to ‎execute on its ‎‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the ‎efficacy and results of the Company's products. ‎

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the ‎forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate ‎include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that ‎the Company's financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary ‎regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the ‎Company's annual ‎information form available under the Company's profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole ‎or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not ‎undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking ‎statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be ‎required by applicable securities law. There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

SOURCE Simply Better Brands Corp

For further information: Simply Better Brands Corp., Brian Meadows, Chief Financial Officer, ‎+1 (855) 553-7441