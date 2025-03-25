Simplivia to Showcase Cutting-Edge Drug Delivery Solutions at ISOPP CAPhO 2025, Victoria, BC Canada

KIRYAT SHMONA, Israel, March 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- Simplivia, a global leader in innovative drug delivery solutions, is proud to announce its participation in the ISOPP CAPhO 2025 Symposium where innovation in drug handling takes center stage.

Simplivia is excited to launch its products in Canada and showcase its latest advancements, including the Chemfort® Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) and the recently launched SmartCompounders automated solution. At the forefront is Chemfort®, a drug-binding mechanical barrier CSTD that ensures a fully closed solution, reducing exposure risks while maintaining drug sterility. Expanding the product line, Simplivia introduces the Chemfort® Closed Administration portfolio, specifically designed for nurses administering hazardous drugs, providing a safe and closed vial-to-vein solution that seamlessly integrates into their regular workflow. Chemfort® sets a new standard for safety and efficiency in hazardous drug handling, ensuring compliance with USP 800 regulations.

In addition, Simplivia will present SmartCompounders, an advanced automated drug-compounding solution designed to enhance precision, sterility, and efficiency. Integrated with Chemfort® CSTD, SmartCompounders optimizes hazardous drug preparation. Given the ongoing labor shortage and the challenges faced by oncology pharmacies, SmartCompounders provides pharmacists and technicians with the tools to streamline the process, making it faster, more reliable, and eliminating errors in medication identification and dosage accuracy.

On Thursday, April 3, 2025, from 15:30-16:30 PDT, Simplivia will host a symposium titled:

"Innovative Technologies for Safe and Economical Handling of Hazardous Drugs: New Frontiers in Compounding Automation, CSTD Vapor Containment, and Drug Sterility in the Modern Pharmacy"

This session will feature renowned international speakers discussing advancements in hazardous drug handling and sterility in modern pharmacy settings.

Guest Speakers:

Dr. Paul Sessink - Exposure Control, Sweden AB

- Exposure Control, Sweden AB Dr. Robert Terkola- Oncology Pharmacist and CEO, Health Concepts

Tom Cauwenbergh - Pharmacist, Co-head of the production unit UZ, Brussel

Simplivia will also present cutting-edge research at the conference:

Evaluation of Vapor Containment of CSTD During Reconstitution (Paper #30)

(Paper #30) Hazardous Drug Locking Capacity of Activated Carbon-Based CSTD (Paper #66)

(Paper #66) Compounding & Administration Transfer Device Comparison Using Potential Surrogate for NIOSH Protocol (Paper #67)

Shiri Salomon, VP of Product and Marketing at Simplivia, stated: "Our commitment is to set new industry standards by delivering innovative, user-friendly, and cost-effective solutions that enhance safety in hazardous drug handling-ensuring the highest level of protection for both patients and healthcare providers."

Join Us at Booth #38 for Live Demonstrations

Hospital pharmacists, oncology professionals, and healthcare decision-makers are invited to visit booth #38 to experience firsthand how Simplivia's solutions can enhance safety and efficiency in hazardous drug handling. Our team of experts will be available for live demonstrations, in-depth discussions, and collaboration opportunities. Additionally, new scientific data will be presented as posters, offering valuable insights into the latest advancements in the field.

About Simplivia

Simplivia is committed to delivering innovative and high-quality hazardous drug handling solutions to healthcare professionals worldwide. With a presence in over 5,000 hospitals globally, Simplivia's product portfolio includes Chemfort®, Chemfort® Closed Administration, and the automated SmartCompounders, all engineered to redefine safety and efficiency.

For more information or to schedule a meeting at ISOPP CAPhO 2025 Symposium contact us: www.simplivia.com.

