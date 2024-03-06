New venture studio is focused on improving the lives of Canadians through startup creation

TORONTO, March 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Simple Ventures , a startup studio on a mission to build great Canadian companies, today announced its public launch. Founded by veteran entrepreneurs Rachel Zimmer (CEO) and Michael Katchen (Chair), Simple Ventures is dedicated to bringing innovation home to improve the lives of Canadians.

Simple Ventures Looks to Bring Innovation Home to Canada. From left to right: Michael Katchen (Chair), Rachel Zimmer (CEO), Rob Palumbo (COO). (CNW Group/Simple Ventures Studio Inc.) (CNW Group/Simple Ventures Studio Inc.)

As Canada's first venture studio of its kind, Simple Ventures' operating model sets it apart from traditional venture capital. Searching globally, it identifies incredible products and services that aren't available in Canada, then partners with founders and its community of investors to bring those companies to market.

"The goal of Simple Ventures is to bring the world's most transformative ideas here so that Canadians can benefit," said Zimmer. "Many companies bypass Canada due to its complexity, regulatory hurdles and market size, and we want to build home-grown businesses to fill that void."

Backed by 30+ renowned Canadian entrepreneurs like Katchen (Wealthsimple), Joanna Griffiths (Knix), Harley Finkelstein (Shopify), and Mike Murchison (Ada), Simple Ventures team is experienced and proven. The group also includes corporate investors like Sobeys Inc and Halo Health.

"We were inspired to start Simple Ventures by our own personal founder journeys and those of other great Canadian innovators," said Katchen. "We want to support and strengthen entrepreneurship here, while also giving Canadians access to products and services that can have a positive impact on their lives."

Simple Ventures also unveiled its first portfolio startup company, Alma Care , which recently emerged from stealth. As Canada's first postnatal care retreat, Alma Care offers relaxing accommodations and 24/7 support for new parents and families, allowing them time to rest, recover, learn, and enjoy. Such postpartum care is standard in many cultures around the world, and has been shown to lead to better health outcomes for both the child and the mother. Alma Care also offers at-home care and online resources.

Alma Care is just the first of several startups Simple Ventures expects to launch and announce in the months ahead. The firm is currently incubating emerging businesses in the categories of wellness, digital health, vertical SaaS, and fresh, local food.

About Simple Ventures:

Simple Ventures is a Canadian startup studio dedicated to introducing global innovations to the Canadian market.

For further information: Media Contact: Rob Palumbo, Partner & Chief Operating Officer, [email protected], 647-831-7016