SIMPLE INNOVATIONS ARE THE BEST INNOVATIONS - MIKE HOLMES PARTNERS WITH EZBLOCKS BY NUCAP

EZblocks have the flexibility and adaptability of toy building blocks, but with the strength and durability for real world projects. Build them up, take them down, and build them back up again. It's that easy. The blocks are made out of post-industrial recycled wood with no glues or fasteners, so they're better for the environment. Plus, the blocks can be reused over and over again.

"If you know me, you know I love simple innovations," says Mike Holmes. "What really makes this product special is the innovative metal strips, called GRIPMetal on the top and bottom of each block. This technology is a game changer."

"The foundational technology behind EZblocks is NRS. NRS (NUCAP Retention System) eliminated the use of glue in brakes by introducing mechanical fusion. This same technology is the brilliance behind EZblocks ", says CEO, Montu Khokhar.

The strips of tiny metal teeth, when placed on top of each other, grip together with tremendous lateral strength. The blocks can be stacked to become a solid structure and the set-up process is so easy. Structures can be set-up in hours. You can also secure the blocks structurally for permanent structures as well!

You can paint them, stain them, and decorate them. EZblocks can be used to build patio enclosures, decks, planters, trade show booths, artist murals, special events, even ice rinks – in fact, you can build almost anything.

Launched in 2021, EZblocks have taken the Greater Toronto Area market by storm with 60,000 - 80,000 blocks deployed each year for countless applications, patios and events. "By joining forces with Mike Holmes and his team we will jointly explore more opportunities by further engaging with building and design professionals in cities across Canada. We know there's so much potential with mechanical fusion technology and EZblocks" states CEO, Montu Khokhar

"I can't wait to see what else we, and you, can create with EZblocks," says Holmes. With EZblocks you can Build Today, Change Tomorrow and together, we're going to Make it Right!!

About The Holmes Group

The Holmes Group is an international brand with operations in independent media production, new-home building and home inspection, residential construction and renovation, as well as product development. The Holmes Group is responsible for developing and managing all Holmes branded entities, including Make It Right Television Inc., Make It Right Releasing, Holmes Approved Homes, Mike Holmes Inspections, Holmes Inspections Franchises Inc, Holmes Approved Products, Holmes Workwear and The Holmes Foundation. www.makeitright.ca .

About NUCAP

NUCAP is a global innovation company headquartered in Toronto. Since 1994, NUCAP has been a leader in brake safety, having developed braking solutions with the world's top brands in more than 90 countries. NUCAP revolutionized the brake market by developing and introducing the NUCAP Retention System. The game changing award-winning NRS technology was awarded the PACE award where the judges cited "NRS is a compelling example of an innovative solution to an unsatisfactory but accepted process in the automotive industry". Today, NUCAP continues to develop new products and technologies that are shaping the future.

