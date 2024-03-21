Launch of the 17th store marks the brand's coast-to-coast presence in Canada.



HALIFAX, NS, March 21, 2024 /CNW/ - Simons is proud to open its 17th store today, marking its long-anticipated arrival in the Maritimes and expanding its presence from coast to coast. The new 56,000 square foot location at the Halifax Shopping Centre represents an investment of over $20 million, and 150 new jobs in the region.

New Simons store at the Halifax Shopping Centre (CNW Group/La Maison Simons)

"What a pleasure it is to become part of the Halifax community and to establish ourselves in this inspiring, warm and dynamic market. Our team is ready to welcome people from the Maritimes, and we're confident that Simons Halifax will become an important destination for customers to discover inspiring products," says Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons.

Store design

The new space, the result of close collaboration with the architectural and design firms LemayMichaud and McKinley Studios, features a singular layout in which art, history and modernity come together naturally.

The exterior facade references the sails of the famous Nova Scotian schooner The Bluenose, a tribute to Halifax's rich maritime culture along with Peter Simons' career as a sailmaker in Quebec City in the early 19th century.

Inside, each department has been conceptualized to represent a Canadian city or region. The Pacific Coast, the Okanagan Valley, the Rockies, the Prairies, the Arctic, the Great Lakes, Downtown Toronto, Old Montreal and the Maritimes all serve as design inspiration. The store's departments turn into discovery zones, delineated by architectural spinoffs, where each space reveals its identity through colours and aesthetics. This layout reveals each of Simons' distinctive concepts. The interior facades are covered in green ceramics to highlight Simons' emblematic green.

Art abounds

Since its inception, Simons has given art a prominent place in its retail network, and its Halifax store is no exception, with works by local artists.

In the Men's department, Le 31, a painting of Peggy's Cove by Nova Scotian artist Alyssa Doggett (Watercolors Make Me Smile) takes its place in a wooden frame crafted by another local artist, Felicia Gervais (Lovely Rose & Timber). Suspended from the ceiling, a composition of marine cordage by Melanie Colosimo embodies the journeys of members of a maritime community intrinsically linked by diverse connections.

In the Women's Contemporaine department, three quilts by Andrea Tsang Jackson depicting the Prairies enrich the environment. The Nova Scotian textile artist is also part of the online platform Fabrique 1840 by Simons with her 3rd Story Workshop.

The Halifax store is also home to part of Vancouver artist Douglas Coupland's National Portrait, made up of dozens of 3D-printed busts of Simons customers from across the country. This imposing portrait of the Canadian people of the 21st century demonstrates the advances of technology while experimenting with proportions, colours and perspectives.

Shopping experience

The new Halifax location offers a unique shopping experience showcasing Simons's exclusive collections and meticulously curated national and international brands. Customers can immerse themselves in the different Simons fashion universes: Twik, emerging creative fashion; Icône, bold and fearless fashion; Contemporaine, modern edited fashion; Miiyu, evolved lingerie and sought-after sleepwear; Le 31, contemporary men's fashion; Djab, men's street fashion; i.FiV5, on-trend technical clothing for men and women; and Simons Maison, sought-after deco fashion.

For over 20 years, the company has been innovating to fulfil its social responsibilities and reduce its environmental footprint. Its Vision program, launched in 2020, sets the sustainability standards for the company's exclusive brands, enabling it to take an eco–responsible approach to position itself as an agent of change. By the end of 2024, 90% of the garments from its exclusive collections will meet at least one Vision sustainability criterion. The company aims to achieve 100% by 2025.

Additional pictures of the store are available here.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The 17 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; two in Ontario; and now one in Halifax.

SOURCE La Maison Simons

For further information: Kristen Sheridan, [email protected], 902-497-6991 or Tara Wickwire, [email protected], 902-403-6391