$55M investment reflects sustained momentum and growing demand in Western Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, April 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Simons, Canada's oldest private, family-owned retailer, announces the opening of a new store at CF Pacific Centre, planned for Fall 2027 – bringing its distinctive blend of fashion, art, and design to Vancouver's downtown core. The location will mark Simons' 20th store nationwide and its second in British Columbia – a milestone that builds on a period of strong growth, with Simons exceeding expectations and reaching more than $830 million in sales in 2025.

Rendering of Simons’ future store at CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver, scheduled to open in Fall 2027 (Granville Street entrance). (CNW Group/La Maison Simons) Rendering of Simons’ future store at CF Pacific Centre in downtown Vancouver, scheduled to open in Fall 2027 (Georgia Street entrance). (CNW Group/La Maison Simons)

In the heart of Vancouver, the new store will complement Simons' existing Park Royal location and enhance access for customers across the region, creating more opportunities to discover the uniquely Canadian Simons experience. CF Pacific Centre is among the highest-traffic retail destinations in Western Canada and is widely recognized as a leading location for flagship retail.

The project represents an investment of more than $55 million and will contribute to the local economy, including the creation of approximately 150 new jobs. With this addition, Simons will employ more than 4,000 people across Canada.

The expansion reflects sustained demand in British Columbia, where the Park Royal store has delivered consistent, high double-digit growth since opening, including more than 30 per cent year-over-year growth in 2025. This momentum is further supported by strong digital engagement, with e-commerce accounting for approximately 35 per cent of Simons' sales in the province.

"Vancouver is one of Canada's most dynamic and inspiring retail markets, and we're pleased to expand our presence here," said Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons. "Our growth is guided by our customers and a desire to create spaces that reflect the communities we serve. The strong response in Western Canada has reinforced our commitment to the region, and we look forward to bringing a distinctive Simons experience to the downtown core – one that blends fashion, art and design while building meaningful connections with Vancouver's diverse communities."

The new CF Pacific Centre store will span approximately 92,000 square feet across three floors, representing a significant investment in downtown Vancouver. Designed by McKinley Studios, with architecture by LemayMichaud, the space will reflect Simons' distinctive approach to retail, blending fashion, art, and architecture to create an immersive and thoughtfully crafted environment. Inspired by Vancouver's architectural legacy, the concept references Brutalism and 1960s aesthetics, expressed through a balance of raw materials, sculptural forms, and warm, modern accents to shape a space that feels both monumental and sensorial – encouraging movement and curiosity throughout. Each Simons store is uniquely conceived, with a creative, people-first approach that shapes environments thoughtfully integrated into local communities, extending beyond the traditional shopping experience.

Investing More Than $350M in Canadian Retail Since 2019

Founded in 1840, Simons continues to grow through a measured and intentional approach. Over the past seven years, Simons has invested more than $350 million in the Canadian retail landscape, including the development of a state-of-the-art automated fulfillment centre, and continued enhancements to its digital and in-store experience.

This sustained investment has contributed to Simons' recent performance, including a mid-20 per cent increase in annual sales in 2025. Same-store sales grew in the mid-teen per cent range across Canada from 2024 to 2025, with growth reaching the mid-twenties per cent range in newer markets. Recent openings in 2025 at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and CF Toronto Eaton Centre have exceeded traffic and sales expectations, while solid results for earlier openings in Pointe-Claire and Halifax further demonstrate continued demand for Simons' fashion and home decor offering across the country. This continued expansion into new markets, supported by strong customer response, is contributing to Simons' growing national presence – with the new Vancouver store marking the next step in that journey, as Simons continues to shape retail experiences that resonate with communities across Canada.

"We are incredibly proud to support Simons' continued growth across Canada with their first flagship store in downtown Vancouver at CF Pacific Centre," commented Sal Iacono, President & CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "The new store directly reflects our shared commitment to creating unparalleled retail destinations, and we look forward to the excitement Simons will bring to this landmark location."

Responsible Fashion and Sustainability

For more than two decades, Simons has advanced responsible fashion by developing lower-impact clothing made from recycled, reduced-impact and thoughtfully sourced materials. At the heart of this commitment is the Vision program, a central part of the company's ethos, which highlights these products across the company's exclusive brands while also promoting responsible practices across the supply chain. Through Vision, Simons aims to make responsible fashion more accessible--offering pieces that balance style, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility, while empowering customers to make informed, values-driven choices as the offering continues to evolve.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The current 19 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; one in Nova Scotia; and four in Ontario.

Media Contact: NATIONAL Public Relations, Samantha Krupa-Carbone, [email protected], +1 416-848-1634

SOURCE La Maison Simons