TORONTO, Sept. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Simons, Canada's oldest private, family-owned business, opens its doors today at CF Toronto Eaton Centre. It is the company's 19th location in Canada, and its second new Toronto store this year. Located in the heart of downtown, the three-level, 112,000-square-foot store introduces Simons' distinctive blend of fashion, art, and design to one of the country's most iconic retail destinations.

"At Simons, we believe fashion is one of the most powerful forms of self-expression—a daily opportunity to share who we are and what we value," said Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons. "That belief is reflected in every part of this new store: in the creativity and art that surround us, in the exceptional customer service we are known for that connects people on a human level, and in the sense of community we are proud to build together. Opening at the iconic CF Toronto Eaton Centre is not just a milestone in our continued investment in the GTA and coast to coast growth—it's a celebration of Toronto's spirit and Canada's place on the world stage."

Together with the Yorkdale Shopping Centre opening earlier this summer, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre location reflects a nearly $100 million investment in Toronto, creating approximately 400 new jobs in the Greater Toronto Area. Backed by strong performance in the region and a loyal GTA customer base, this expansion is expected to grow Simons' annual sales by 15 per cent, contributing to current revenues of more than $750 million and fortifying the company's commitment to thoughtful, steady growth nationwide.

"Today marks a momentous occasion for us as we celebrate the official grand opening of Simons' first flagship store in the downtown core at CF Toronto Eaton Centre," said Sal Iacono, President & CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "Our partnership with Simons spans over 20 years, and we are incredibly proud to be their largest national real estate partner. As a landmark destination, CF Toronto Eaton Centre plays a unique role in connecting people from across the city and around the world. We are proud to celebrate this milestone together and look forward to many successful years of partnership ahead, continuing to build and transform communities across Canada."

Design grounded in nature and movement

Simons takes a purposeful approach to store design, with every decision aimed at creating a welcoming atmosphere and exceptional customer experience rooted in outstanding service, a strong sense of community, and immersive sensory engagement.

Created in collaboration with Gensler Design, LemayMichaud Architecture and Reliance Construction, the CF Toronto Eaton Centre store is guided by the design theme "Perennial Ephemera," a concept inspired by natural cycles of light, growth, and transformation. From layout to lighting, every detail was considered with the customer in mind and designed to strike a warm balance between calm and vibrancy—while supporting shoppers' journeys through curated style environments spanning multiple floors.

Where fashion intersects with art

"When our customers step inside a Simons store, we want them to feel welcomed into a space that engages all the senses," said Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons. "Art plays a vital role in creating that atmosphere. At CF Toronto Eaton Centre, it shapes not only the design but also the energy of the experience, reflecting our belief that shopping is more than a transaction—it's an opportunity to discover, be inspired, and connect."

That philosophy comes to life at CF Toronto Eaton Centre through the Walk of Frames, a path of discovery with 20 art stations featuring 40 original works by 15 Canadian artists from across the country. More than half of the pieces are crafted by Toronto-based creators, with the remainder showcasing Quebec talent including Indigenous artist Renée Condo of Mi'kmaq heritage whose bead-based works explore spirit, identity, and interconnectedness—underscoring Simons' commitment to celebrating local voices and Canadian creativity. Each station is numbered and paired with a QR code, offering visitors the chance to explore the stories and perspectives behind the art. From paintings and sculptures to digital media and large-scale installations, the collection is designed to spark curiosity, foster community, and create a sensory experience that extends beyond shopping.

A centrepiece of the collection is Permanent Structure 4 (2025), a 3D mural by Toronto artists Trevor Wheatley and Cosmo Dean. It features repurposed commercial materials and signage to recontextualize busy local surroundings, transforming its visual noise into a harmonious art experience that creates a moment of reflection for shoppers. Positioned by the store's central escalators and spanning several floors, the artwork is designed to draw the shopper's gaze upward, providing pause and respite through an immersive, discovery-driven experience amid the vibrant energy of downtown Toronto.

Simons has once again partnered with Rodeo FX, the Montréal-based creative company of 800 artists specializing in visual effects, internationally acclaimed for its work on Game of Thrones and Stranger Things. Following their recent creative contributions within the Yorkdale Shopping Centre location, Rodeo FX brings its cinematic artistry to CF Toronto Eaton Centre through three immersive digital works:

Ribbon (2025): A scenographic installation suspended in space, evoking mountain ranges through sheer fabric and dynamic lighting. The layered composition invites viewers to look up and out, offering a contemplative perspective shaped by texture, elevation, and the space beyond.





(2025): A scenographic installation suspended in space, evoking mountain ranges through sheer fabric and dynamic lighting. The layered composition invites viewers to look up and out, offering a contemplative perspective shaped by texture, elevation, and the space beyond. Elemental Worlds (2025): Two towering vertical LED screens guide visitors upward through surreal environments: ice formations, rock and wooden structures, where fashion objects and home accessories float in quiet suspension. Designed as a visual beacon, the piece invites exploration across all levels of the store.





(2025): Two towering vertical LED screens guide visitors upward through surreal environments: ice formations, rock and wooden structures, where fashion objects and home accessories float in quiet suspension. Designed as a visual beacon, the piece invites exploration across all levels of the store. Fabric of Life (2025): Shown on LED screens at both the north and south entrances, this animation presents a macro journey through the life of plants like moss, seeds, ferns, and blooms, echoing the textures of fabric. The cycle bridges organic growth with the world of fashion and design.

Other featured works include pieces by Toronto-based artists Julie Amlin, whose Falling Together (2025) blends playfulness and sophistication through art where colour, movement and the nuances of life magically entangle; Rachel Taggart, whose layered abstractions brought to life through Revival—Legacy, (2025) create vibrancy, colour and earthy calm in the Contemporaine department; Lori Harrison, whose mixed-media canvases—with Let in a Flood of Light and Mystery (2025), This One Wild and Precious Life (2025), Folding Time (2025), and The Wavelength That Connects Us (2025)—explore the intersection of the natural and manufactured world; The Loved One, whose sculptural pieces within the L'Acte d'Ornement (2025) collection reinterpret jewellery into expressive forms; and Pascal Paquette whose Chou One, Mediterranean-Feeling Palette (2025) mural—featured as part of the store's window display on Yonge Street—represents a means of expressing temperament ranging from hyper-energetic to tranquil as illustrated through the artist's memories of the Adriatic Sea.

At CF Toronto Eaton Centre, the collection affirms Simons' belief that fashion is art, curated alongside works that create a gallery-like atmosphere to elevate the shopping experience and foster connection through creativity.

Introducing Dress Yourself

Launched alongside the CF Toronto Eaton Centre opening, Dress Yourself is a new Simons creative project that celebrates freedom of expression in one of life's simplest routines: getting dressed. Featured at the opening ceremony and through immersive displays at Sankofa Square, the initiative celebrates the joy and creativity of choosing clothing that makes you feel good, while championing authenticity, diversity, individuality, self-expression, and artful simplicity.

Through Dress Yourself, directed by Marc Zibert of Scouts Honour production company, Simons invites customers to see fashion as a daily opportunity to express who they are and discover the confidence and freedom that comes from dressing with purpose.

Purposeful style, curated for discovery

At CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Simons delivers a distinctly Canadian shopping experience that blends product, purpose, and personalized service. The store is designed around boutique-style zones, offering customers the chance to explore Simons' exclusive Canadian-designed collections for men, women, and home—each complemented by well-known brands, top designers, and Canadian art to spark inspiration at every turn.

The CF Toronto Eaton Centre location features Simons' private labels—Twik, Icône, Contemporaine, Miiyu, Le 31, Djab, i.FiV5, and Simons Maison—spanning trend-forward streetwear to timeless modern classics and offering style at multiple price points for women, men, and the home. Customers can also explore Édito, a department dedicated to luxury labels and internationally celebrated designers. Together, these curated collections highlight Simons' investment in high-end fashion, supported by a team of more than 175 designers, creators, and specialists shaping the global fashion landscape.

The physical store connects shoppers to Fabrique 1840, Simons' digital platform dedicated to Canadian artisans, creativity, culture, community, and craftsmanship. Featuring more than 200 makers—including several based in the Toronto area—Fabrique 1840 offers unique home décor, fashion, stationery, and leatherwork that extend the Simons experience beyond the store.

Simons' Vision program continues to be a central part of the company's ethos, spotlighting garments made with reduced impact or recycled materials. The program reflects Simons' broader goal: to make responsible fashion more accessible while supporting customers in making choices that align with their values.

