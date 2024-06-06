A $75 million plus investment to expand its physical footprint with two stores includes a downtown location and signifies the brand's grasp of the Canadian market

TORONTO, June 6, 2024 /CNW/ - Simons announces that two new urban stores will open in Toronto at Yorkdale Shopping Centre and CF Toronto Eaton Centre, marking its 18th and 19th establishments in Canada. This expansion reaffirms the Quebec-based brand's confidence in the Canadian market and reinforces its nationwide presence as a premier fashion retailer with a unique offering of thoughtfully-curated shopping experiences.

The new stores at the iconic Yorkdale Shopping Centre and CF Toronto Eaton Centre are set to open in fall/winter 2025, representing a substantial investment of more than $75 million and generating approximately 400 new employment opportunities. The two urban stores will complement the Canadian retailer's location at Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and increase the brand's overall current annual sales of more than $650 million by 15 per cent as it expands its presence in the Greater Toronto Area.

"We believe in the vitality and competitiveness of the Canadian retail landscape and are excited about the future here and about growing here," says Bernard Leblanc, President and CEO of Simons. "We are committed to listening to our customers from coast-to-coast and continuing to expand our unified physical and digital footprint, across the country, to meet their needs," adds Leblanc. "Despite current economic challenges in the retail landscape our sales growth in Mississauga has steadily increased since opening and is up by more than three per cent over the last fiscal year. This demonstrates our understanding of our GTA clients' preferences and signaled to us that now is the time to offer Torontonians the distinctive art, design, and fashion experience that only Simons can deliver."

More than $300 million invested in the Canadian retail landscape since 2019

Within the past five years, Simons has dedicated significant resources towards enhancing its digital infrastructure and online shopping experience, and to establishing an automated fulfillment centre that is unique in North America. This investment journey includes the recent inaugurations of stores in Pointe-Claire, near Montreal, QC, and Halifax, N.S., for a total investment of more than $300 million, inclusive of today's announcement.

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

The first of the new Simons stores will be located in Yorkdale Shopping Centre, one of Toronto's most popular upscale retail spaces. The store will span two floors and offer customers over 118,000 square feet of shopping experience, leveraging local brands and artists that will be revealed closer to the opening in addition to labels exclusive to Simons for men and women, including Contemporaine, Twik, and Djab. In keeping with Simons' distinctive approach, the new outlet will feature architecture by Lemay-Michaud Architecture, and the interior design, by Toronto-based Gensler Design, will be inspired by natural elements, with the sun serving as a beacon of light.

"Simons' arrival at Yorkdale aligns with our strategy to bring the best fashion and luxury offerings to Canada's leading shopping destination. Distinctly Canadian, Simons brings a combination of some of the world's leading brands along with its own popular label and approach to sustainability that will resonate with our diverse shoppers. Its inspired and accessible fashion is a welcome addition to The Centre of Style," said Bradley Jones, SVP and Head of Retail Leasing & Operations, Oxford Properties Group.

CF Toronto Eaton Centre

Located in the heart of downtown Toronto, the street-level storefront at the iconic CF Toronto Eaton Centre will span over 110,000 square feet on three levels. The store will offer a complete range of styles and fashions for men and women, including labels by emerging Canadian designers, and feature a modern selection of home furnishings and the exclusive to Simons labels mentioned above – spanning street style to office, contemporary and designer looks. The art adorning the store will be a selection of works by local artists, to be revealed closer to the store opening, while the space will boast a unique architectural design created in collaboration with Lemay Michaud Architecture and Gensler Design.

"We're thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with La Maison Simons and welcome this beloved Canadian retailer to downtown Toronto at CF Toronto Eaton Centre," commented Sal Iacono, President & CEO, Cadillac Fairview. "This highly anticipated store will inspire and delight millions of shoppers and tourists that visit our flagship shopping centre each year, while bringing a new vibrancy to the iconic intersection of Yonge and Dundas."

An unparalleled and Canadian shopping experience

Both new urban Toronto stores will offer customers the same personalized service and curated specialty shopping experiences they have come to expect from Simons – including Canadian-designed exclusive collections for men, women, and home. Each collection is presented and organized in separate, boutique-style zones in addition to a range of well-known brands and designer pieces that complement Canadian labels and art to inspire an exceptional shopping experience.

Exclusive eco-friendly brands

For more than two decades, Simons has worked to redefine responsible fashion standards by designing lower-environmental impact clothing pieces featuring recycled and reduced-impact materials. Through its Vision program, which sets sustainability standards for its exclusive brands, Simons aims to inspire its customers to make purchases that reflect their personal values. By the end of 2024, the company expects 90 per cent of its exclusive collections to comply with at least one of the sustainability criteria established by Vision, with the ambitious goal of reaching 100 per cent in the next few years.

About Simons

Simons was founded in 1840 by John Simons in Quebec City. Originally a dry goods store, the family company is known today for accessible and inspired fashion. It is committed to cultivating creativity and building meaningful relationships with its staff, partners, and clientele. The company cares about the environment and about the communities in which it does business.

Simons is recognized as a fashion authority with an original shopping concept. The company offers an extensive array of avant-garde fashions and exclusive private collections for men and women, complemented by a selection of nationally recognized brands and top designer names. Simons also carries home fashions for the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen.

The current 17 Simons stores are compelling, original environments that inspire customers with their fashion as well as their art and architecture. Locations: ten in Quebec, including the company's head office in Quebec City; three in Alberta; one in British Columbia; one in Nova Scotia; and soon four in Ontario. Simons would like to thank financial partners, Bank of Montreal, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, the National Bank of Canada, Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec, and the Toronto-Dominion Bank.

