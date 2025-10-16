"Empowering Canada's Investment Industry"

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) unveiled its new tagline, "Empowering Canada's Investment Industry," at its 2025 Annual Leadership Conference in Toronto this week. The announcement marks the final phase of the association's rebrand from the Investment Funds Institute of Canada (IFIC) to the Securities and Investment Management Association earlier this year. The tagline reflects SIMA's purpose and commitment to fueling economic growth, fostering innovation, and creating greater opportunities for all Canadians.

The tagline, announced by Andy Mitchell, SIMA's President and CEO, marks a milestone in SIMA's transformative journey, as members, partners, and industry leaders gathered for the Annual Leadership Conference. "Empowerment isn't something we declare. It's what our members have defined, and it's what drives our purpose," said Mitchell. "At SIMA, we carry forward the strength of our deep history while we champion a thriving, resilient investment sector. Our members oversee more than $4 trillion in assets, serving over 20 million investors and contributing meaningfully to Canada's economic prosperity."

Mitchell introduced a video at the conference showcasing perspectives from leaders across the investment industry on what an empowered industry looks like. In their words, it is agile, forward thinking, transparent, dynamic, innovative, solutions-driven, client-centric, and accessible to all Canadians.

SIMA has evolved its mandate to include support for capital markets, wealth management and asset management, positioning the association as the unified voice of Canada's investment sector. Through thought leadership, proactive advocacy, and data-driven insights, SIMA addresses the most pressing issues facing asset managers, wealth managers, and capital markets participants.

"As Canada's investment industry continues to evolve, SIMA is committed to working with members, regulators, and policymakers to build a resilient, innovative sector that drives long-term economic growth," said Mitchell.

