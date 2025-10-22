SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - September 2025 Français

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.489 trillion at the end of September, up by $75.6 billion or 3.1 per cent since August. Mutual fund net sales were $3.8 billion in September.

ETF assets totalled $663.8 billion at the end of September, up by $33.7 billion or 5.3 per cent since August. ETF net sales were $12.4 billion in September.

September insights

  • Mutual fund assets saw the second-largest growth of the year, bringing total assets close to $2.5 trillion. Year to date, mutual funds rose by $246.2 billion or 11 per cent.
  • ETF assets had their largest monthly increase of the year. Year to date, ETF assets have grown by $146.3 billion or 22.7 per cent.
  • Mutual fund net sales have been positive for five consecutive months.
  • Year to date, ETF net sales have exceeded 2024's full-year net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Sep 2025

Aug 2025

Sep 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds






     Balanced

1,039

620

(1,195)

(740)

(22,463)

     Equity

49

(435)

(725)

(7,074)

572

     Bond

2,232

2,213

2,335

22,439

18,700

 Specialty

670

609

396

9,103

5,537

Total long-term funds

3,990

3,007

811

23,727

2,347

Total money market funds

(228)

25

(119)

5,336

2,100

Total

3,762

3,032

692

29,064

4,447

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class

Sep 2025

Aug 2025

Sep 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds





     Balanced

1,086.0

1,054.7

981.6

997.9

     Equity

974.5

937.9

840.0

868.4

     Bond

315.3

309.4

274.7

281.8

     Specialty

50.0

48.2

34.9

37.8

Total long-term funds

2,425.8

2,350.2

2,131.2

2,185.8

Total money market funds

63.1

63.1

54.5

56.9

Total

2,488.9

2,413.3

2,185.7

2,242.7

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Sep 2025

Aug 2025

Sep 2024

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Long-term funds






     Balanced

1,070

846

372

7,235

3,677

     Equity

5,746

3,686

2,655

43,803

25,368

     Bond

3,677

1,865

1,490

21,010

14,849

 Specialty

1,708

1,307

283

8,946

1,564

Total long-term funds

12,202

7,704

4,800

80,994

45,459

Total money market funds

236

(23)

698

5,110

1,561

Total

12,437

7,680

5,497

86,104

47,020

ETF net assets ($ billions) * 

Asset class

Sep 2025

Aug 2025

Sep 2024

Dec 2024

Long-term funds





     Balanced

33.9

31.7

21.0

23.3

     Equity

422.9

400.0

299.5

326.8

     Bond

138.6

133.7

112.0

116.7

     Specialty

35.4

32.1

18.9

22.7

Total long-term funds

630.9

597.5

451.4

489.5

Total money market funds

33.0

32.7

27.0

28.0

Total

663.8

630.2

478.4

517.6

*   See below for important information about data.


SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.


SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.


© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

1.

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.

2.

Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.

3.

The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.

4.

Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.

5.

ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

