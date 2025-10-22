Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for September 2025.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.489 trillion at the end of September, up by $75.6 billion or 3.1 per cent since August. Mutual fund net sales were $3.8 billion in September.

ETF assets totalled $663.8 billion at the end of September, up by $33.7 billion or 5.3 per cent since August. ETF net sales were $12.4 billion in September.

September insights

Mutual fund assets saw the second-largest growth of the year, bringing total assets close to $2.5 trillion. Year to date, mutual funds rose by $246.2 billion or 11 per cent.

ETF assets had their largest monthly increase of the year. Year to date, ETF assets have grown by $146.3 billion or 22.7 per cent.

Mutual fund net sales have been positive for five consecutive months.

Year to date, ETF net sales have exceeded 2024's full-year net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Sep 2025 Aug 2025 Sep 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,039 620 (1,195) (740) (22,463) Equity 49 (435) (725) (7,074) 572 Bond 2,232 2,213 2,335 22,439 18,700 Specialty 670 609 396 9,103 5,537 Total long-term funds 3,990 3,007 811 23,727 2,347 Total money market funds (228) 25 (119) 5,336 2,100 Total 3,762 3,032 692 29,064 4,447

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class Sep 2025 Aug 2025 Sep 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,086.0 1,054.7 981.6 997.9 Equity 974.5 937.9 840.0 868.4 Bond 315.3 309.4 274.7 281.8 Specialty 50.0 48.2 34.9 37.8 Total long-term funds 2,425.8 2,350.2 2,131.2 2,185.8 Total money market funds 63.1 63.1 54.5 56.9 Total 2,488.9 2,413.3 2,185.7 2,242.7 * See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Sep 2025 Aug 2025 Sep 2024 YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,070 846 372 7,235 3,677 Equity 5,746 3,686 2,655 43,803 25,368 Bond 3,677 1,865 1,490 21,010 14,849 Specialty 1,708 1,307 283 8,946 1,564 Total long-term funds 12,202 7,704 4,800 80,994 45,459 Total money market funds 236 (23) 698 5,110 1,561 Total 12,437 7,680 5,497 86,104 47,020

ETF net assets ($ billions) *

Asset class Sep 2025 Aug 2025 Sep 2024 Dec 2024 Long-term funds







Balanced 33.9 31.7 21.0 23.3 Equity 422.9 400.0 299.5 326.8 Bond 138.6 133.7 112.0 116.7 Specialty 35.4 32.1 18.9 22.7 Total long-term funds 630.9 597.5 451.4 489.5 Total money market funds 33.0 32.7 27.0 28.0 Total 663.8 630.2 478.4 517.6

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data 1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. 2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. 3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. 4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. 5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

