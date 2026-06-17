SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - May 2026

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.735 trillion at the end of May, up by $87.5 billion or 3.3 per cent since April. Mutual fund net sales were $2.9 billion in May.

ETF assets totalled $859.6 billion at the end of May, up by $42.3 billion or 5.2 per cent since April. ETF net sales were $13.7 billion in May.

May insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets both increased for the second consecutive month, with mutual funds rising by $188.7 billion over the last two months and ETFs rising by $88.6 billion.

Mutual fund net sales remained positive in May, extending the industry's streak of positive monthly net sales to 13 months. Bond funds recorded the strongest inflows.

ETF net sales remained strong in May and were similar to April, while remaining well above last May's level. Equity ETFs continued to account for most net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class May 2026 Apr 2026 May 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 588 (352) 409 7,595 (2,748) Equity 63 1,572 (208) 1,599 (5,513) Bond 1,393 765 3,092 8,526 12,191 Specialty 855 707 805 5,649 6,201 Total long-term funds 2,899 2,691 4,098 23,369 10,131 Total money market funds 10 (299) (137) (643) 5,611 Total 2,908 2,393 3,961 22,726 15,742

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class May 2026 Apr 2026 May 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,175.4 1,142.3 1,012.2 1,099.1 Equity 1,095.7 1,047.7 878.0 987.3 Bond 336.4 332.2 297.5 322.8 Specialty 61.9 60.1 44.3 54.2 Total long-term funds 2,669.6 2,582.3 2,231.9 2,463.3 Total money market funds 65.7 65.5 62.7 65.7 Total 2,735.3 2,647.8 2,294.7 2,529.0

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class May 2026 Apr 2026 May 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,118 1,246 695 7,370 3,448 Equity 8,737 9,619 3,884 56,081 23,990 Bond 2,623 1,424 3,104 15,959 12,016 Specialty 1,013 1,074 960 6,270 3,959 Total long-term funds 13,491 13,363 8,643 85,681 43,412 Total money market funds 183 211 136 882 5,197 Total 13,673 13,575 8,779 86,563 48,609

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class May 2026 Apr 2026 May 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 49.0 46.3 27.5 38.3 Equity 568.9 535.2 357.7 456.7 Bond 162.5 158.7 128.8 146.0 Specialty 42.9 41.0 26.8 36.8 Total long-term funds 823.3 781.2 540.8 677.8 Total money market funds 36.4 36.1 33.0 35.3 Total 859.6 817.3 573.8 713.0

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information, Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313