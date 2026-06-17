SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - May 2026

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Securities and Investment Management Association

Jun 17, 2026, 15:44 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for May 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.735 trillion at the end of May, up by $87.5 billion or 3.3 per cent since April. Mutual fund net sales were $2.9 billion in May.

ETF assets totalled $859.6 billion at the end of May, up by $42.3 billion or 5.2 per cent since April. ETF net sales were $13.7 billion in May.

May insights

  • Mutual fund and ETF assets both increased for the second consecutive month, with mutual funds rising by $188.7 billion over the last two months and ETFs rising by $88.6 billion.
  • Mutual fund net sales remained positive in May, extending the industry's streak of positive monthly net sales to 13 months. Bond funds recorded the strongest inflows.
  • ETF net sales remained strong in May and were similar to April, while remaining well above last May's level. Equity ETFs continued to account for most net sales.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

May 2026

Apr 2026

May 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Long-term funds




     Balanced

588

(352)

409

7,595

(2,748)

     Equity

63

1,572

(208)

1,599

(5,513)

     Bond

1,393

765

3,092

8,526

12,191

 Specialty

855

707

805

5,649

6,201

Total long-term funds

2,899

2,691

4,098

23,369

10,131

Total money market funds

10

(299)

(137)

(643)

5,611

Total

2,908

2,393

3,961

22,726

15,742

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class

May 2026

Apr 2026

May 2025

Dec 2025

Long-term funds



     Balanced

1,175.4

1,142.3

1,012.2

1,099.1

     Equity

1,095.7

1,047.7

878.0

987.3

     Bond

336.4

332.2

297.5

322.8

     Specialty

61.9

60.1

44.3

54.2

Total long-term funds

2,669.6

2,582.3

2,231.9

2,463.3

Total money market funds

65.7

65.5

62.7

65.7

Total

2,735.3

2,647.8

2,294.7

2,529.0

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

May 2026

Apr 2026

May 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Long-term funds




     Balanced

1,118

1,246

695

7,370

3,448

     Equity

8,737

9,619

3,884

56,081

23,990

     Bond

2,623

1,424

3,104

15,959

12,016

 Specialty

1,013

1,074

960

6,270

3,959

Total long-term funds

13,491

13,363

8,643

85,681

43,412

Total money market funds

183

211

136

882

5,197

Total

13,673

13,575

8,779

86,563

48,609

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

May 2026

Apr 2026

May 2025

Dec 2025

Long-term funds



     Balanced

49.0

46.3

27.5

38.3

     Equity

568.9

535.2

357.7

456.7

     Bond

162.5

158.7

128.8

146.0

     Specialty

42.9

41.0

26.8

36.8

Total long-term funds

823.3

781.2

540.8

677.8

Total money market funds

36.4

36.1

33.0

35.3

Total

859.6

817.3

573.8

713.0

*   See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information, Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

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