SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - June 2026

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.782 trillion at the end of June, up by $45.9 billion or 1.7 per cent since May. Mutual fund net sales were $5.0 billion in June.

ETF assets totalled $883.4 billion at the end of June, up $23.8 billion or 2.8 per cent since May. ETF net sales were $17.5 billion in June.

June insights

Mutual fund and ETF assets reached all-time highs in June and the third consecutive month of growth. Since March, mutual fund assets increased by $234.6 billion and ETF assets by $112.4 billion.

Mutual funds recorded their 14th consecutive month of positive net sales. All four long-term asset classes saw inflows, led by equity funds.

ETF net sales more than doubled the June 2025 level, with equity ETFs accounting for three-quarters of the sales.

In the first half of 2026, mutual fund net sales were 58 per cent higher than during the same period last year, while ETF net sales rose by 86 per cent.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jun 2026 May 2026 Jun 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,159 588 299 8,754 (2,449) Equity 2,743 63 (943) 4,357 (6,456) Bond 1,313 1,393 2,291 9,970 14,482 Specialty 1,074 855 784 6,723 6,985 Total long-term funds 6,290 2,899 2,432 29,805 12,563 Total money market funds (1,252) 10 (471) (1,895) 5,140 Total 5,038 2,908 1,961 27,910 17,703

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jun 2026 May 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,192.3 1,175.5 1,030.3 1,099.1 Equity 1,120.6 1,095.9 903.9 987.5 Bond 339.4 336.8 301.8 323.0 Specialty 64.6 62.0 45.9 54.3 Total long-term funds 2,716.9 2,670.2 2,281.9 2,463.9 Total money market funds 64.9 65.7 62.3 65.7 Total 2,781.9 2,735.9 2,344.1 2,529.6

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Jun 2026 May 2026 Jun 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,357 1,118 803 8,728 4,250 Equity 13,126 8,733 3,912 69,204 27,902 Bond 2,440 2,623 1,934 18,399 13,950 Specialty 692 1,013 703 6,962 4,662 Total long-term funds 17,616 13,487 7,352 103,293 50,764 Total money market funds (142) 183 (76) 741 5,120 Total 17,474 13,670 7,275 104,034 55,885

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Jun 2026 May 2026 Jun 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 51.1 49.0 28.9 38.3 Equity 589.7 568.9 371.6 456.7 Bond 165.2 162.5 130.8 146.0 Specialty 41.3 42.9 28.0 36.8 Total long-term funds 847.2 823.3 559.3 677.8 Total money market funds 36.2 36.4 32.9 35.3 Total 883.4 859.6 592.2 713.0

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 84 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4.5 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313