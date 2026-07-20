SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - June 2026

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Securities and Investment Management Association

Jul 20, 2026, 16:28 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for June 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.782 trillion at the end of June, up by $45.9 billion or 1.7 per cent since May. Mutual fund net sales were $5.0 billion in June.

ETF assets totalled $883.4 billion at the end of June, up $23.8 billion or 2.8 per cent since May. ETF net sales were $17.5 billion in June.

June insights

  • Mutual fund and ETF assets reached all-time highs in June and the third consecutive month of growth. Since March, mutual fund assets increased by $234.6 billion and ETF assets by $112.4 billion.
  • Mutual funds recorded their 14th consecutive month of positive net sales. All four long-term asset classes saw inflows, led by equity funds.
  • ETF net sales more than doubled the June 2025 level, with equity ETFs accounting for three-quarters of the sales.
  • In the first half of 2026, mutual fund net sales were 58 per cent higher than during the same period last year, while ETF net sales rose by 86 per cent.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Jun 2026

May 2026

Jun 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Long-term funds




     Balanced

1,159

588

299

8,754

(2,449)

     Equity

2,743

63

(943)

4,357

(6,456)

     Bond

1,313

1,393

2,291

9,970

14,482

 Specialty

1,074

855

784

6,723

6,985

Total long-term funds

6,290

2,899

2,432

29,805

12,563

Total money market funds

(1,252)

10

(471)

(1,895)

5,140

Total

5,038

2,908

1,961

27,910

17,703

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class

Jun 2026

May 2026

Jun 2025

Dec 2025

Long-term funds



     Balanced

1,192.3

1,175.5

1,030.3

1,099.1

     Equity

1,120.6

1,095.9

903.9

987.5

     Bond

339.4

336.8

301.8

323.0

     Specialty

64.6

62.0

45.9

54.3

Total long-term funds

2,716.9

2,670.2

2,281.9

2,463.9

Total money market funds

64.9

65.7

62.3

65.7

Total

2,781.9

2,735.9

2,344.1

2,529.6

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Jun 2026

May 2026

Jun 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Long-term funds




     Balanced

1,357

1,118

803

8,728

4,250

     Equity

13,126

8,733

3,912

69,204

27,902

     Bond

2,440

2,623

1,934

18,399

13,950

 Specialty

692

1,013

703

6,962

4,662

Total long-term funds

17,616

13,487

7,352

103,293

50,764

Total money market funds

(142)

183

(76)

741

5,120

Total

17,474

13,670

7,275

104,034

55,885

ETF net assets ($ billions)* 

Asset class

Jun 2026

May 2026

Jun 2025

Dec 2025

Long-term funds



     Balanced

51.1

49.0

28.9

38.3

     Equity

589.7

568.9

371.6

456.7

     Bond

165.2

162.5

130.8

146.0

     Specialty

41.3

42.9

28.0

36.8

Total long-term funds

847.2

823.3

559.3

677.8

Total money market funds

36.2

36.4

32.9

35.3

Total

883.4

859.6

592.2

713.0

*   See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 84 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4.5 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

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