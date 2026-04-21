Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.547 trillion at the end of March, down by $93.5 billion or 3.5 per cent since February. Mutual fund net sales were $1.6 billion in March.

ETF assets totalled $771.1 billion at the end of March, down by $10.8 billion or 1.4 per cent since February. ETF net sales were $19.0 billion in March.

March insights

Despite continued positive net sales in March, both mutual fund and ETF assets declined as market weakness more than offset new investor inflows.

All asset classes of mutual funds recorded positive net sales in March except equity funds.

March saw the second highest monthly ETF net sales on record.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Mar 2026 Feb 2026 Mar 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 634 5,182 (1,733) 7,357 (586) Equity (1,319) 1,849 (3,486) (58) (5,717) Bond 140 2,570 2,731 6,879 9,057 Specialty 1,507 1,163 1,023 4,087 4,959 Total long-term funds 963 10,764 (1,465) 18,266 7,712 Total money market funds 684 (297) 2,614 (354) 5,568 Total 1,648 10,467 1,150 17,912 13,281

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Mar 2026 Feb 2026 Mar 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,107.9 1,147.7 1,003.2 1,099.1 Equity 986.4 1,036.4 854.9 987.3 Bond 329.1 333.8 295.5 322.8 Specialty 57.9 57.8 42.4 54.2 Total long-term funds 2,481.2 2,575.7 2,195.9 2,463.3 Total money market funds 65.9 64.9 62.8 65.7 Total 2,547.1 2,640.6 2,258.7 2,529.0

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Mar 2026 Feb 2026 Mar 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,532 1,795 628 5,007 2,124 Equity 12,013 11,623 6,416 37,725 15,224 Bond 3,711 4,354 4,048 11,912 8,837 Specialty 1,083 1,244 641 4,182 2,265 Total long-term funds 18,338 19,015 11,733 58,827 28,450 Total money market funds 707 (131) 2,066 489 4,179 Total 19,045 18,884 13,799 59,315 32,629

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Mar 2026 Feb 2026 Mar 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 43.4 43.5 25.5 38.3 Equity 496.0 507.6 338.8 456.7 Bond 157.6 156.7 126.6 146.0 Specialty 38.2 39.0 23.6 36.8 Total long-term funds 735.2 746.8 514.6 677.8 Total money market funds 35.9 35.0 32.1 35.3 Total 771.1 781.9 546.7 713.0

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313