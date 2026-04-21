SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - March 2026 Français

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Securities and Investment Management Association

Apr 21, 2026, 14:30 ET

Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for March 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.547 trillion at the end of March, down by $93.5 billion or 3.5 per cent since February. Mutual fund net sales were $1.6 billion in March.

ETF assets totalled $771.1 billion at the end of March, down by $10.8 billion or 1.4 per cent since February. ETF net sales were $19.0 billion in March.

March insights

  • Despite continued positive net sales in March, both mutual fund and ETF assets declined as market weakness more than offset new investor inflows.
  • All asset classes of mutual funds recorded positive net sales in March except equity funds.
  • March saw the second highest monthly ETF net sales on record.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Mar 2026

Feb 2026

Mar 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Long-term funds




     Balanced

634

5,182

(1,733)

7,357

(586)

     Equity

(1,319)

1,849

(3,486)

(58)

(5,717)

     Bond

140

2,570

2,731

6,879

9,057

 Specialty

1,507

1,163

1,023

4,087

4,959

Total long-term funds

963

10,764

(1,465)

18,266

7,712

Total money market funds

684

(297)

2,614

(354)

5,568

Total

1,648

10,467

1,150

17,912

13,281

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class

Mar 2026

Feb 2026

Mar 2025

Dec 2025

Long-term funds



     Balanced

1,107.9

1,147.7

1,003.2

1,099.1

     Equity

986.4

1,036.4

854.9

987.3

     Bond

329.1

333.8

295.5

322.8

     Specialty

57.9

57.8

42.4

54.2

Total long-term funds

2,481.2

2,575.7

2,195.9

2,463.3

Total money market funds

65.9

64.9

62.8

65.7

Total

2,547.1

2,640.6

2,258.7

2,529.0

*   See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class

Mar 2026

Feb 2026

Mar 2025

YTD 2026

YTD 2025

Long-term funds




     Balanced

1,532

1,795

628

5,007

2,124

     Equity

12,013

11,623

6,416

37,725

15,224

     Bond

3,711

4,354

4,048

11,912

8,837

 Specialty

1,083

1,244

641

4,182

2,265

Total long-term funds

18,338

19,015

11,733

58,827

28,450

Total money market funds

707

(131)

2,066

489

4,179

Total

19,045

18,884

13,799

59,315

32,629

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class

Mar 2026

Feb 2026

Mar 2025

Dec 2025

Long-term funds



     Balanced

43.4

43.5

25.5

38.3

     Equity

496.0

507.6

338.8

456.7

     Bond

157.6

156.7

126.6

146.0

     Specialty

38.2

39.0

23.6

36.8

Total long-term funds

735.2

746.8

514.6

677.8

Total money market funds

35.9

35.0

32.1

35.3

Total

771.1

781.9

546.7

713.0

*   See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

  1. Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
  2. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
  3. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
  4. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
  5. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313

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