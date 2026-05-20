SIMA Monthly Investment Fund Statistics - April 2026 Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, May 20, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for April 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.648 trillion at the end of April, up by $100.6 billion or 4.0 per cent since March. Mutual fund net sales were $2.4 billion in April.

ETF assets totalled $817.2 billion at the end of April, up by $46.1 billion or 6.0 per cent since March. ETF net sales were $13.6 billion in April.

April insights

In April, markets rebounded sharply over the previous month, which was the main driver of higher asset levels for both mutual funds and ETFs.

Mutual fund net sales remained positive, continuing a 12-month streak of positive monthly net sales and marking a turnaround from the net redemptions seen in April last year.

ETFs posted strong net sales, with flows almost doubling over April last year, even as sales were lower than the exceptionally high levels seen earlier in 2026.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Apr 2026 Mar 2026 Apr 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced (349) 634 (2,571) 7,008 (3,157) Equity 1,577 (1,319) 413 1,519 (5,305) Bond 764 140 42 7,643 9,099 Specialty 656 1,507 438 4,744 5,396 Total long-term funds 2,649 963 (1,679) 20,915 6,033 Total money market funds (299) 684 180 (653) 5,748 Total 2,350 1,648 (1,500) 20,262 11,781

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Apr 2026 Mar 2026 Apr 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,142.3 1,107.9 984.7 1,099.1 Equity 1,047.7 986.4 835.4 987.3 Bond 332.2 329.1 293.5 322.8 Specialty 60.1 57.9 42.5 54.2 Total long-term funds 2,582.3 2,481.2 2,156.1 2,463.3 Total money market funds 65.5 65.9 62.5 65.7 Total 2,647.7 2,547.1 2,218.6 2,529.0

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Apr 2026 Mar 2026 Apr 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,246 1,532 629 6,252 2,753 Equity 9,624 12,013 4,883 47,349 20,106 Bond 1,435 3,711 75 13,347 8,912 Specialty 1,075 1,083 733 5,258 2,998 Total long-term funds 13,379 18,338 6,320 72,206 34,769 Total money market funds 200 707 882 689 5,061 Total 13,579 19,045 7,201 72,895 39,830

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Apr 2026 Mar 2026 Apr 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 46.3 43.4 25.9 38.3 Equity 535.2 496.0 336.9 456.7 Bond 158.7 157.6 125.7 146.0 Specialty 41.0 38.2 24.9 36.8 Total long-term funds 781.2 735.2 513.3 677.8 Total money market funds 36.0 35.9 32.9 35.3 Total 817.2 771.1 546.2 713.0

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313