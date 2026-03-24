News provided bySecurities and Investment Management Association
Mar 24, 2026, 14:00 ET
Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales
TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2026.
Mutual fund assets totalled $2.641 trillion at the end of February, up by $76.5 billion or 3.0 per cent since January. Mutual fund net sales were $10.5 billion in February.
ETF assets totalled $781.9 billion at the end of February, up by $38.0 billion or 5.1 per cent since January. ETF net sales were $18.9 billion in February.
February insights
- Mutual fund assets increased for the second consecutive month, rising by $111.6 billion over the last two months.
- After reaching record levels last month, mutual fund and ETF assets hit new all-time highs again this month.
- Balanced funds were the best-selling category of mutual funds, a trend not seen since February 2022.
- ETF net sales posted another strong month and were greater than the combined net sales recorded in January and February of last year.
Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*
|
Asset class
|
Feb 2026
|
Jan 2026
|
Feb 2025
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
5,182
|
1,541
|
1,526
|
6,723
|
1,147
|
Equity
|
1,849
|
(588)
|
(141)
|
1,261
|
(2,231)
|
Bond
|
2,570
|
4,169
|
3,075
|
6,739
|
6,326
|
Specialty
|
1,163
|
1,417
|
2,491
|
2,580
|
3,935
|
Total long-term funds
|
10,764
|
6,539
|
6,952
|
17,303
|
9,177
|
Total money market funds
|
(297)
|
(742)
|
2,102
|
(1,038)
|
2,954
|
Total
|
10,467
|
5,797
|
9,053
|
16,264
|
12,131
Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*
|
Asset class
|
Feb 2026
|
Jan 2026
|
Feb 2025
|
Dec 2025
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
1,147.7
|
1,113.4
|
1,025.2
|
1,099.1
|
Equity
|
1,036.4
|
1,001.3
|
890.1
|
987.3
|
Bond
|
333.8
|
328.3
|
294.0
|
322.8
|
Specialty
|
57.8
|
56.1
|
41.8
|
54.2
|
Total long-term funds
|
2,575.7
|
2,499.1
|
2,251.1
|
2,463.3
|
Total money market funds
|
64.9
|
65.0
|
60.2
|
65.7
|
Total
|
2,640.6
|
2,564.1
|
2,311.3
|
2,529.0
|
* See below for important information about this data.
ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*
|
Asset class
|
Feb 2026
|
Jan 2026
|
Feb 2025
|
YTD 2026
|
YTD 2025
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
1,795
|
1,680
|
750
|
3,475
|
1,496
|
Equity
|
11,623
|
14,090
|
4,005
|
25,713
|
8,807
|
Bond
|
4,354
|
3,848
|
3,083
|
8,202
|
4,789
|
Specialty
|
1,244
|
1,856
|
753
|
3,100
|
1,625
|
Total long-term funds
|
19,015
|
21,474
|
8,592
|
40,489
|
16,717
|
Total money market funds
|
(131)
|
(88)
|
1,282
|
(218)
|
2,113
|
Total
|
18,884
|
21,386
|
9,874
|
40,271
|
18,830
ETF net assets ($ billions)*
|
Asset class
|
Feb 2026
|
Jan 2026
|
Feb 2025
|
Dec 2025
|
Long-term funds
|
Balanced
|
43.5
|
40.5
|
25.5
|
38.3
|
Equity
|
507.6
|
478.3
|
344.7
|
464.5
|
Bond
|
156.7
|
150.9
|
123.3
|
146.3
|
Specialty
|
39.0
|
39.0
|
23.3
|
36.8
|
Total long-term funds
|
746.8
|
708.7
|
516.9
|
685.9
|
Total money market funds
|
35.0
|
35.1
|
30.1
|
35.3
|
Total
|
781.9
|
743.8
|
547.0
|
721.1
|
* See below for important information about data.
SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.
SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.
© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.
* Important information about investment fund data
- Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds.
- Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting.
- The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds.
- Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors.
- ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.
About SIMA
The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.
SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association
For more information, Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313
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