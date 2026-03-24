Mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) assets and sales

TORONTO, March 24, 2026 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) today announced investment fund net sales and net assets for February 2026.

Mutual fund assets totalled $2.641 trillion at the end of February, up by $76.5 billion or 3.0 per cent since January. Mutual fund net sales were $10.5 billion in February.

ETF assets totalled $781.9 billion at the end of February, up by $38.0 billion or 5.1 per cent since January. ETF net sales were $18.9 billion in February.

February insights

Mutual fund assets increased for the second consecutive month, rising by $111.6 billion over the last two months.

After reaching record levels last month, mutual fund and ETF assets hit new all-time highs again this month.

Balanced funds were the best-selling category of mutual funds, a trend not seen since February 2022.

ETF net sales posted another strong month and were greater than the combined net sales recorded in January and February of last year.

Mutual fund net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Feb 2026 Jan 2026 Feb 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 5,182 1,541 1,526 6,723 1,147 Equity 1,849 (588) (141) 1,261 (2,231) Bond 2,570 4,169 3,075 6,739 6,326 Specialty 1,163 1,417 2,491 2,580 3,935 Total long-term funds 10,764 6,539 6,952 17,303 9,177 Total money market funds (297) (742) 2,102 (1,038) 2,954 Total 10,467 5,797 9,053 16,264 12,131

Mutual fund net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Feb 2026 Jan 2026 Feb 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 1,147.7 1,113.4 1,025.2 1,099.1 Equity 1,036.4 1,001.3 890.1 987.3 Bond 333.8 328.3 294.0 322.8 Specialty 57.8 56.1 41.8 54.2 Total long-term funds 2,575.7 2,499.1 2,251.1 2,463.3 Total money market funds 64.9 65.0 60.2 65.7 Total 2,640.6 2,564.1 2,311.3 2,529.0

* See below for important information about this data.

ETF net sales/net redemptions ($ millions)*

Asset class Feb 2026 Jan 2026 Feb 2025 YTD 2026 YTD 2025 Long-term funds









Balanced 1,795 1,680 750 3,475 1,496 Equity 11,623 14,090 4,005 25,713 8,807 Bond 4,354 3,848 3,083 8,202 4,789 Specialty 1,244 1,856 753 3,100 1,625 Total long-term funds 19,015 21,474 8,592 40,489 16,717 Total money market funds (131) (88) 1,282 (218) 2,113 Total 18,884 21,386 9,874 40,271 18,830

ETF net assets ($ billions)*

Asset class Feb 2026 Jan 2026 Feb 2025 Dec 2025 Long-term funds







Balanced 43.5 40.5 25.5 38.3 Equity 507.6 478.3 344.7 464.5 Bond 156.7 150.9 123.3 146.3 Specialty 39.0 39.0 23.3 36.8 Total long-term funds 746.8 708.7 516.9 685.9 Total money market funds 35.0 35.1 30.1 35.3 Total 781.9 743.8 547.0 721.1

* See below for important information about data.

SIMA direct survey data (which accounts for approximately 87 per cent of total mutual fund industry assets and approximately 80 per cent of total ETF industry assets) is complemented by estimated data to provide comprehensive industry totals.

SIMA makes every effort to verify the accuracy, currency, and completeness of the information, however, SIMA does not guarantee, warrant, represent or undertake that the information provided is correct, accurate or current.

© The Securities and Investment Management Association. No reproduction or republication in whole or in part is permitted without permission.

* Important information about investment fund data

Mutual fund data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from mutual funds that invest in other mutual funds. Starting with January 2022 data, ETF data is adjusted to remove double counting arising from Canadian-listed ETFs that invest in units of other Canadian-listed ETFs. Any references to SIMA ETF assets and sales figures prior to 2022 data should indicate that the data has not been adjusted for ETF of ETF double counting. The balanced funds category includes funds that invest directly in a mix of stocks and bonds or obtain exposure through investing in other funds. Mutual fund data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail investors. ETF data reflects the investment activity of Canadian retail and institutional investors.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information, Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313