Oct 17, 2025, 08:00 ET
TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) has announced its board of directors for 2025-2026. At their annual general meeting this week, SIMA members elected Bill Packham, President and CEO, Aviso, as chair of the board for a two-year term.
"I am honoured to step into the SIMA chair role as our industry continues to respond and adapt to a changing economic and sociopolitical environment," said Packham. "As a member-driven association, SIMA's transformation this year has been critical to advocating for important change across the investment sector, while collaborating with key stakeholders."
SIMA also thanks Judy Goldring, CEO, AGF Investments, for her exceptional leadership and support as chair over the past two years.
In addition, SIMA is pleased that Neal Kerr, Head of Scotia Global Asset Management & 1832 Asset Management, will continue in the role of deputy chair.
Below is the full SIMA Board of Directors for 2025-2026:
- Bill Packham (chair), President and CEO, Aviso
- Neal Kerr (deputy chair), Head, Scotia Global Asset Management and President, 1832 Asset Management L.P.
- Judy Goldring (past chair), CEO, AGF Investments
- Rick Headrick, President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada)
- Roger Casgrain, Executive Vice-President, Casgrain & Company Limited
- Sam Febbraro, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions, Canada Life
- Scott Sullivan, Principal, Canada Business Segment Leader, Edward Jones
- Doce Tomic, Chairman and President, Worldsource Wealth Management Inc.
- Karl Wildi, Managing Director and Vice-Chair CIBC Capital Markets, CIBC
- Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard Canada
- Chris Boyle, Senior Vice-President, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer and Strategic Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments
- Marie Brault, Vice-President, Governance, Investments and NBI Legal Affairs, National Bank of Canada
- Sian Burgess, Senior Vice-President, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC
- Bill Charles, President and CEO, Global Maxfin Investments
- Nelson Cheng, CEO, Sterling Mutuals
- Jordy Chilcott, Co-President and Co-CEO, Manulife Investments, Canada
- Adam Elliott, President and CEO, iA Private Wealth
- Maxime Gauthier, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer, Merici Services Financiers
- Peter Intraligi, Chief Operating Officer, BMO Global Asset Management
- Carol Lynde, President and CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers
- Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco Canada
- Jason McIntyre, Vice-President, Wealth and Head of Retail Distribution, TD Asset Management
- Karen McNally, Vice-President, Head of Investment Solutions, RBC Global Asset Management
- Eric-Olivier Savoie, President and CEO, National Bank Investments
- Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada
- Dennis Tew, Head of National Sales, Franklin Templeton Investments
- Greg Tsagogeorgas, Executive Vice-President, Co-Head of PIMCO Canada
This week, SIMA also held its annual leadership conference – the leading networking and information event for Canada's securities and investment industry.
About SIMA
The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors and the Canadian capital markets. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.
For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313
