TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - The Securities and Investment Management Association (SIMA) has announced its board of directors for 2025-2026. At their annual general meeting this week, SIMA members elected Bill Packham, President and CEO, Aviso, as chair of the board for a two-year term.

"I am honoured to step into the SIMA chair role as our industry continues to respond and adapt to a changing economic and sociopolitical environment," said Packham. "As a member-driven association, SIMA's transformation this year has been critical to advocating for important change across the investment sector, while collaborating with key stakeholders."

SIMA also thanks Judy Goldring, CEO, AGF Investments, for her exceptional leadership and support as chair over the past two years.

In addition, SIMA is pleased that Neal Kerr, Head of Scotia Global Asset Management & 1832 Asset Management, will continue in the role of deputy chair.

Below is the full SIMA Board of Directors for 2025-2026:

Bill Packham (chair), President and CEO, Aviso

Neal Kerr (deputy chair), Head, Scotia Global Asset Management and President, 1832 Asset Management L.P.

Judy Goldring (past chair), CEO, AGF Investments

Rick Headrick, President, Capital International Asset Management (Canada)

Roger Casgrain, Executive Vice-President, Casgrain & Company Limited

Sam Febbraro, Senior Vice-President, Wealth Solutions, Canada Life

Scott Sullivan, Principal, Canada Business Segment Leader, Edward Jones

Doce Tomic, Chairman and President, Worldsource Wealth Management Inc.

Karl Wildi, Managing Director and Vice-Chair CIBC Capital Markets, CIBC

Kathleen Bock, Head of Vanguard Americas and Managing Director, Vanguard Canada

Chris Boyle, Senior Vice-President, Head of Global Institutional, Dealer and Strategic Partnerships, Mackenzie Investments

Marie Brault, Vice-President, Governance, Investments and NBI Legal Affairs, National Bank of Canada

Sian Burgess, Senior Vice-President, Fund Oversight, Fidelity Investments Canada ULC

Bill Charles, President and CEO, Global Maxfin Investments

Nelson Cheng, CEO, Sterling Mutuals

Jordy Chilcott, Co-President and Co-CEO, Manulife Investments, Canada

Adam Elliott, President and CEO, iA Private Wealth

Maxime Gauthier, CEO and Chief Compliance Officer, Merici Services Financiers

Peter Intraligi, Chief Operating Officer, BMO Global Asset Management

Carol Lynde, President and CEO, Bridgehouse Asset Managers

Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management Intermediaries, Invesco Canada

Jason McIntyre, Vice-President, Wealth and Head of Retail Distribution, TD Asset Management

Karen McNally, Vice-President, Head of Investment Solutions, RBC Global Asset Management

Eric-Olivier Savoie, President and CEO, National Bank Investments

Oricia Smith, President, SLGI Asset Management Inc. and Senior Vice-President, Investment Solutions, Sun Life Canada

Dennis Tew, Head of National Sales, Franklin Templeton Investments

Greg Tsagogeorgas, Executive Vice-President, Co-Head of PIMCO Canada

This week, SIMA also held its annual leadership conference – the leading networking and information event for Canada's securities and investment industry.

About SIMA

The Securities and Investment Management Association empowers Canada's investment industry. The association is the leading voice for the securities and investment management industry, which oversees approximately $4 trillion in assets for over 20 million investors and the Canadian capital markets. Our members--including investment fund managers, investment and mutual fund dealers, capital markets participants, and professional service providers--are committed to creating a resilient, innovative investment sector that fuels long-term economic growth and creates opportunities for all Canadians.

SOURCE Securities and Investment Management Association

For more information: Christine Harminc, Director, Communications and Public Affairs, [email protected], 416-309-2313