Silvretta Montafon in Austria is Now Epic; Buy an Epic Pass by May 26 to Ski and Ride at the Lowest Price

Ski and ride Silvretta Montafon in Austria with Epic Pass

Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year ( $1,051 USD ) through May 26

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Vail Resorts today announced that Austrian skiing will be even more Epic with Silvretta Montafon joining the 2025/26 Epic Pass lineup. Located in the Austrian state of Vorarlberg, Silvretta Montafon offers a unique combination of sporty terrain, high-alpine scenery and reliable snow conditions. The ski area is accessible from major airports like Zurich and Munich, and spans two interconnected mountains offering diverse terrain for every skill level.

Montafon Snowpark

"Expanding Epic Pass access to include Silvretta Montafon further opens the door to exhilarating mountain experiences in Austria," said Bill Rock, President of Vail Resorts' Mountain Division. "Silvretta Montafon isn't just home to world-class slopes— it's a destination rich in alpine tradition, stunning landscapes and hospitality that's world class."

Silvretta Montafon is nestled in the heart of the Montafon Valley, where skiers and riders can conquer numerous awe-inspiring peaks while enjoying spectacular views that stretch from the Rätikon to the Silvretta Alps. Home to over 136 km of slopes, terrain parks, and extensive freeride areas, Silvretta Montafon attracts skiers and snowboarders looking for both challenge and variety. Highlights include the legendary "Black scorpions" steep black runs, sunrise skiing and lively après, plus a dedicated freestyle terrain park. In 2027, Silvretta Montafon will host the FIS Freestyle World Championship, one of many events to experience at the resort.

"The partnership with Vail Resorts marks a milestone for Silvretta Montafon," said Peter Marko, CEO of Silvretta Montafon. "The Epic Pass brings new guests to our mountains – people who seek athletic challenges, authenticity, and high-alpine experiences. We are truly excited to become part of this strong international family."

The Epic Pass ($1,051 USD for adults; $537 USD for children) and Epic Adaptive Pass ($527 USD for adults; $270 USD for children) will include five consecutive days of access to Silvretta Montafon. Epic Passes are on sale now at the lowest price of the year through May 26. May 26 is also the last chance to receive two Buddy Tickets (for up to 45% savings on a lift ticket) and six Ski With a Friend Tickets to help Pass Holders share days at their favorite resorts with family and friends. Further, May 26 is the last chance to purchase an Epic Pass with just $49 down. Pay $49 at the time of purchase, with the remainder of the purchase due mid-September.

The announcement of Silvretta Montafon follows news from this week that Austrian ski areas Saalbach and Zell am See-Kaprun, and Mayrhofen and Hintertux, joined the 2025/26 Epic Pass roster. These new partners are in addition to existing Pass Holder access to Ski Arlberg, the largest connected ski resort in Austria and one of the six largest ski resorts in the world. The Epic Pass now offers access to 33 resorts across nine ski areas in Europe , plus unlimited, unrestricted access to 37 iconic North American mountain resorts, like Whistler Blackcomb, Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Stowe and many more. With Epic Pass, skiers and riders have the flexibility to buy their Pass now and decide later where and when to ski or ride. Visit epicpass.com to compare Pass options and buy a Pass before prices increase May 26.

About Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN)

Vail Resorts is a network of the best destination and close-to-home ski resorts in the world including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge, Park City Mountain, Whistler Blackcomb, Stowe, and 32 additional resorts across North America; Andermatt-Sedrun and Crans-Montana Mountain Resort in Switzerland; and Perisher, Hotham, and Falls Creek in Australia – all available on the company's industry-changing Epic Pass. We are passionate about providing an Experience of a Lifetime to our team members and guests, and our EpicPromise is to reach a zero net operating footprint by 2030, support our employees and communities, and broaden engagement in our sport. Our company owns and/or manages a collection of elegant hotels under the RockResorts brand, a portfolio of vacation rentals, condominiums and branded hotels located in close proximity to our mountain destinations, as well as the Grand Teton Lodge Company in Jackson Hole, Wyo. Vail Resorts Retail operates more than 250 retail and rental locations across North America. Learn more about our company at www.VailResorts.com or discover our resorts and pass options at www.EpicPass.com .

SOURCE Vail Resorts, Inc.

Laura Bonfiglio; [email protected]; Newsroom; [email protected]