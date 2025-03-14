SILVERSEA UNVEILS NEW BRAND POSITIONING, HONORING GUESTS' ENDURING COMMITMENT 'TO FINDING MORE'

'To Finding More' celebrates the joy of travel and appeals to the shared curiosity of Silversea's guests with emotion and authenticity

MIAMI, March 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- Silversea, the leading experiential luxury and expedition travel brand, has unveiled its new brand positioning, To Finding More. Now live across the company's channels and platforms, the reimagined brand expression establishes new codes of luxury.

Prioritizing emotion and authenticity, To Finding More positions Silversea guests as the creators of their own stories. A new visual language and distinctive tone of voice speak to their innate curiosity and inspires exploration. Through vivid imagery, it captures genuine connections and unforgettable moments, creating stories travelers are drawn to and eager to experience.

"Beyond reflecting our new brand positioning, To Finding More embodies the joy of travel as a tribute to our guests, whose curiosity leads them to the farthest corners of the Earth," said Bert Hernandez, president, Silversea. "It is a celebration of the places that give us a new perspective and the people we meet who inspire that perspective. It embraces the spirit of immersive discovery, engaging travelers as they uncover hidden wonders with us — all in uncompromised comfort."

Silversea's new brand positioning reflects its guests' worldly curiosity, while uniting travelers through a shared mindset. Affectionately known as Eternal Wanderers, these discerning explorers seek cultural discovery, crave new adventures, and are dedicated to self-enrichment. To Finding More embodies Silversea's commitment to fulfilling these desires through its unparalleled global selection of immersive experiences, such as its groundbreaking S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) culinary program, and its unmatched service excellence. Its two pioneering Nova-Class ships, Silver Nova and Silver Ray, and the development of the world's southernmost hotel, highlight Silversea's dedication to unlocking the best in exclusive travel, leadership in luxury expedition travel, and polar exploration.

"Guests choose Silversea for the unparalleled experiences that can't be found anywhere else, and our new brand positioning brings them even closer To Finding More," said Annette Diaz, interim chief marketing officer, Silversea. "Designed to inspire a sense of discovery, To Finding More will be seamlessly integrated across our channels, redefining luxury advertising. This new positioning marks a shift in what luxury travel can be — grounded in discovery, deeply connecting our brand and guests to the stories, cultures, experiences, and moments that only Silversea can offer."

